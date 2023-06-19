Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If there’s one thing Milwaukeeans love during the summer, it’s being outdoors, enjoying a cool lake breeze. And if they can enjoy it with a cold beer and some great music, all the better. Good thing Summerfest starts this week.

When it comes to food, the Big Gig will have all your favorites, plus some new stops and treats. So if you’ve been waiting all year to munch on Saz’s Sour Cream and Chive Fries, you won’t be disappointed. If you want to try something new, you can check out some new vendors, such as Chubby’s Wings, Ian’s Pizza, Johnsonville Summerville, Mac-A-Do’s and Nashville North.

And of course, Summerfest is all about the music. It has a diverse lineup of over 100 artists, offering (at least) one performance to suit every taste. From Odesza to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Buddy Guy to Scotty McCreery Summerfest hits all the notes.

We want our Urban Milwaukee members to enjoy the music, beer and food at Summerfest, so we are happy to announce we have a limited number of free tickets available to Summerfest!

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $26 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to claim your ticket(s).

Members must be logged in to claim any tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available to pickup at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. during normal store hours, or we are happy to mail them to you. Tickets must be picked up by July 3 at 6 p.m.

The 55th Summerfest will take place over the course of three weekends: June 22 through 24, June 29 through July 1 and July 6 through 8. Visit the Summerfest website for more information, including the lineup, venders and more.

Not a Member, But Want to Join!

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.