10 Summer Programs for City Kids

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A pastime of many in the city includes a review of the annual Summer Recreation Guide from Milwaukee Recreation, or MKE REC, a department of Milwaukee Public Schools.

In it, families will find tons of low-cost options to keep kids safe and busy this summer at 16 locales across the city.

Below are some of the highlights of the Summer 2023 Recreation Guide, including information on how to sign up for activities. It’s also important to note that MKE REC has an inclusion services policy that ensures equitable and ability-appropriate access to programs regardless of race, age, religion, age, ability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Check these out!

Mixed bag

Bike maintenance with Billie – The class, taught by Billie Myhra and held at three different locations this summer, teaches participants the basics of maintaining their bikes in fine working order. (Fee: $5 residents, $8 non-residents)

and held at three different locations this summer, teaches participants the basics of maintaining their bikes in fine working order. (Fee: $5 residents, $8 non-residents) African dance – Held at Riverside University High School, 1615 E. Locust St., youths aged 6-17 can explore the art of African dance. Classes run Saturdays from June 10-July 29. (Fee: $14 residents, $21 non-residents)

African Dance Camp- This four-day camp at Riverside University High School, 1615 E. Locust St., runs from June 26-June 29. (Fee: $19 residents, $29 non-residents)

Korean Culture Class – Interested in learning more about Korea’s culture? Youths ages 8-17 can sign up for this two-week class at Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave., from July 24-Aug. 3. (Fee: $27 residents, $41 non-residents)

Mad Science Movie Effects (July 15) and Mad Science Detective Science (July 22) – Held at Riverside University High School, 1615 E. Locust St., the first class helps youths learn firsthand how movie effects are created, and the following week they can learn how science is used to solve real crimes. (Fee is separate for each class: $18 residents, $27 non-residents)

For Music Lovers

MKE REC offers tons of opportunities this summer to learn how to play or master your favorite instrument. Below is a list of all the different instruments you can jam out to this summer: Bass guitar, drums, piano, rock band, singing, harmonica and the ukulele. Prices, class dates and times vary. Refer to the recreation and guide and go to the music section, starting on page 11.

Youth/Teen Sports

There are a great variety of sports options available for youths this summer in Milwaukee. Below are the different camps and leagues your kids or teens can join. Cost, dates and times vary. Refer to the recreation and guide and go to the sports section, starting on page 13.

Camps: Softball (7th, 8th, 9th grade girls), Volleyball (Ages 10-18), Beach Volleyball (Ages 12-18), Volleyball Academy (Ages 7-14), Basketball Shooters Camp (Ages 5-15), Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation (MTEF) Tennis Camp (Ages 8-15)

Sports and Leagues: Gymnastics (Ages 4-12), Tae Kwon Doe (Ages 3-17), Soccer (Ages 3-9), Tennis (Ages 4-15), Track (Ages 5-14).

Baseball and Softball: There are several baseball and softball leagues that are collaborating with MKE REC this summer, with different options for boys and girls of all ages. For more information on those leagues contact the Beckum-Stapleton Little League, email Martin Weddle of the Felix Mantilla Little League and Journey House Baseball Program or email the Milwaukee Baseball Club, which is the new Milwaukee Reviving Baseball in Inner-Cities Program of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Ways to register for programs

The easiest way to sign up for a MKE REC program is to visit mkerec.net and register online at least one week before the class begins. You can also call 414-475-8811, or register in person at the Milwaukee Recreation Central Office, 5225 W Vliet St. or Citywide Programs Office, 2414 W. Mitchell St. Hours for both sites are Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadlines for fax or mail-in registrations were June 8.

Finally, no summer would be complete without pools and parks! Wading pools (Ages 8 and under), splash pads (Ages 6-17) and Milwaukee Recreation Playgrounds are all open June 12. Nearly all of the playgrounds also serve as free meal sites.

NNS Summer Survival Guide: Here’s a list of resources offered by Milwaukee Recreation to keep your kids active this summer was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.