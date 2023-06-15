Milwaukee's parade is the main event in a week of Black history and celebration.

Juneteenth is an annual national holiday on June 19 celebrating the anniversary of when the last Black people enslaved in the United States learned of their emancipation in 1865. Since 1971, Milwaukee has celebrated this holiday with parades, local food and vendors, historical talks, panels and more.

You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

Here’s a roundup on how to celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee this week.

Kappa Kookout: Saturday, June 17

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (the Nupes) is kicking Juneteenth weekend off with a cookout Saturday, June 17 at McGovern Park in area three, 5400 N. 51st Blvd. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food, games and other entertainment will be provided. More information here.

Juneteenth Parade and Festival: Monday, June 19

Milwaukee’s annual Juneteenth parade and festival will be Monday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is led by Voces de la Frontera, partnering with Service Employees International Union and Power to the Polls. It will take place at Northcott Neighborhood House on 2460 N. 6th St. More information here.

TRUE Skool Juneteenth cultural arts mural contest: Monday, June 19

TRUE Skool Inc. is an organization that revolves around urban arts throughout Milwaukee. The organization will be leading a Juneteenth cultural arts mural contest Monday, June 19, beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ring Street. Applications are past due, but community members can still come out to enjoy the interactive mural walls and support participants as they paint to win a cash prize. More information here.

Red Bike & Green Milwaukee will be in attendance Monday, June 19 at the Juneteenth parade on Martin Luther King Drive and Burleigh Street. You can participate by riding your bike in the parade beginning at 7:30 a.m. Kids and adults are welcome to join this slow-paced ride. More information here.

Juneteenth Day party: Monday, June 19

Join the Paradise Social Lounge for their Juneteenth party at King Hall, 3413 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors, food and music will be there. More information here.

Alice’s Garden is an urban farm located in Milwaukee. It will have its 10th annual Juneteenth celebration June 19 at 4 p.m. at 2136 N. 21st St. A libation will be led by the executive director of the urban farm, Venice Williams; elders will be honored; and other activities will take place. More information here.

Here’s how and where to celebrate Juneteenth in Milwaukee was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.