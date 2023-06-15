Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last weekend’s weather made it difficult to enjoy the start of Milwaukee’s outdoor events season, but don’t fret — there are plenty more opportunities to get outside, enjoy some sunshine, live music and art.

The Summer Soulstice Music Festival will take over the East Side, featuring four stages and over 25 live acts. The Lakefront Festival of Art will set up shop outside the Milwaukee Art Museum, featuring artwork of over 100 artists from all over the country.

June 15-17: Oak Creek Pop-up Beer Gardens

Drexel Town Square will be full of live music, food, beer and entertainment this weekend for the Oak Creek Pop-up Beer Gardens. This year’s event features a new activity zone, with fun games and activities as well as Music Bingo. Thursday’s event will feature live music by Carol and the DV8’s from 4:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday’s event will feature music bingo from 2:30 p.m. to $:30 p.m. as well as live music from Tribute Night Rokken Dokken and Partition from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s event features the Oak Creek Idol Auditions – a singing competition where finalists can win up to $1,000. Live music will also be provided by Tommy Gunn and Beautiful Bobby. For more information, visit the Oak Creek Pop-up Beer Gardens’ Facebook event page.

June 16-18: Lakefront Festival of Art

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s weekend-long art festival is back! This family-friendly event features art, food, music and vendors, all on the South Lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Over 100 artists from all over the country will have their paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more for sale and local restaurants will have food for sale. There will also be a beer garden and a wine garden set up for folks to relax in. Admission to this event includes access to the Milwaukee Art Museum. Tickets are $22 for a single day, or $30 for a weekend pass. Advance sale tickets are available online at a reduced price. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

June 17: Summer Soulstice Music Festival

The second big outdoor Milwaukee street festival is here. The Summer Soulstice Music Festival will feature over 25 performers across four different stages. Drop by the Kenilworth Stage and check out hip-hop artist NileXNile, or catch Collections of Colonies of Bees closing out the Farwell Stage. Vendors will be interspersed in the multi-block festival, and your favorite East Side destinations will still be open for business. The Summer Soulstice Music Festival is free and will run from noon to midnight. For more details check out the Summer Soulstice website.

June 17: Brady Street Art Walk

Brady Street will become an outdoor art gallery for one day only, featuring artists lining the sidewalks while creating and selling their art. The Brady Street Art Walk will feature over 25 artists, such as the Murray Hill Pottery Works, Kat Vento, Desiree Fonesca and more. Be sure to stop by N. Arlington Place to check out a children’s collaborative art piece. Brady Street businesses will be open for business as usual if you get hungry or thirsty. The Brady Street Art Walk will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the Brady Street website for a map featuring all participating artists and where they will be set up.

June 17: Riverwest Art Hop

The Riverwest neighborhood is hosting a gallery night of its own, featuring over 100 artists and makers scattered throughout the 53212 ZIP code. While the Riverwest Art Hop is encouraging attendees to walk and bike between participating locations, the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate will also be offering its shuttle services for safe transport. For a map of all participating businesses, visit the Art Hop Milwaukee website.

June 17: Milwaukee Taco Fest

If tasting the best tacos that the city has to offer sounds like the ideal way to spend a Saturday, then the Milwaukee Taco Fest is for you. Participating vendors include Jalisco’s, Chucho’s Red Taco, Don Pastor Food Truck and more. The event will also feature Mondo Lucha wrestling, a Chihuahua, beauty pageant and karaoke. Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite tacos, and can attend the fest either during lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or dinner (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Milwaukee Taco Fest will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park. For ticket pricing information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Taco Fest website.