New Bar and Restaurant to Replace Buck Bradley’s

Copper, created by the owners of Pete's Pub, is expected to open by September.

Buck Bradley’s, home of ‘the long bar,’ has been a longtime fixture at 1015-1019 N. Martin L King Jr Dr., enduring through decades of changes in the surrounding area including the creation of the nearby Deer District.

But operations at the downtown bar and eatery are winding down ahead of its July 1 closing date.

In its place, industry veterans Pete Marshall and Jerry Bussen plan to open a concept called Copper. The upcoming bar and restaurant will offer a modernized menu and ambience while preserving the history and character of its predecessor.

“We want to try to maintain the sports feel but also just make it feel like a real, big city bar,” said Marshall, who previously managed Milwaukee Brat House, next door to Buck Bradley’s.

“It’s not lost on me that there’s obviously a bit of sadness about Buck Bradley’s closing,” he added. “I really want to do a great job of being respectful to everything that Buck Bradley’s has done, and keep that in mind while making the place a bit more modern without taking away any character.”

Marshall, who co-owns Pete’s Pub on Brady Street with Bussen, said he hopes to offer a similar — but slightly elevated — experience at Copper.

That includes a large menu focused on sandwiches, entrees, salads and charcuterie boards that will create “more of an all-around dining experience than just a pub.”

The business’s name will lend itself to a cocktail menu featuring Moscow mules and other signature drinks served in copper mugs. It will also play out in the decor through the use of copper fixtures, which Marshall said will contrast beautifully with the existing Cream City brick.

Beyond the addition of new tables, chairs and “a lick of paint,” no major changes are planned for the first-floor space, which includes a 76-foot-8-inch bar advertised as “the longest bar east of the Mississippi River.”

Marshall did not share information about his plans for the second-floor, which currently houses a sports and entertainment-focused bar with pool tables, darts and TVs, as well as private event space.

Copper will be family-friendly, especially early in the day, said Marshall, who added that the bar and restaurant will continue as a destination for sports game viewing and other special events.

“We’re really, really lucky to be taking over one of the best spaces in the city,” said Marshall. “Having been on 3rd Street — now King Drive — for so long in the past, it’s really great to be back.”

Marshall said he hopes to open Copper by September. An official opening date and hours of operation will be announced at a later time.

Buck Bradley’s Through the Years

Buck Bradley’s, with its candy-striped awnings and 1890s-inspired interior, opened in 1995 under the ownership of Bernie Paget Sr. and his sons, Bernie Jr., Dan and Walter.

Walter, or Wally, Paget is the sole remaining owner.

Throughout its 28 years in business in the heart of downtown, Buck Bradley’s offered American-style brunch, lunch and dinner with options including steak and eggs, burgers and hearty sandwiches. The restaurant also served pizza and offered banquet dining for private events.

Buck Bradley’s will remain open through July 1. Its hours are Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

A representative of Buck Bradley’s did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.