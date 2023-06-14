Buy-one-get-one offer while supplies last. See you Saturday on the East Side.

Summer Soulstice, the East Side’s music festival is back and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at Summer Soulstice.

From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 17, the free festival takes place just south of North Avenue on N. Farwell Ave., E. Ivanhoe Pl., E. Kenilworth Pl. and in Black Cat Alley. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

This year’s configuration has three stages. A stage will be set up on N. Farwell Ave. between Yo Factory and Ma Fischer’s. A second stage will be set up on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A third stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educator’s Credit Union. DJs will perform and festival goers will be dancing in Black Cat Alley.

The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand. Molson Coors‘ Blue Moon brand is the official beer partner of the event.

Claim your BOGO tickets today.

Music Lineup

Farwell Stage

1 p.m. – BD Greer And The Gents

2:30 p.m. – The Kal Bergendahl Project

4 p.m. – Allison Mahal

5:30 p.m. – Tigera

7 p.m. – Astral Hand

8:30 p.m. – Strangelander

10 p.m. – Collections Of Colonies Of Bees

Kenilworth Stage

12:30 p.m. – Bug Moment

2 p.m. – Robot Witch

3:30 p.m. – Lake Drive

5 p.m. – Spider Creek

6:30 p.m. – Rx Drugs

8 p.m. – Mark Waldoch & The Hallelujah Ward

9:30 p.m. – NilexNile

Ivanhoe Stage

12 p.m. – School Of Rock

1:30 p.m. – Fellow Kinsman

3 p.m. – Hanna Simone

4:30 p.m. – Holy Pinto

6 p.m. – Julien Kozak

7:30 p.m. – Wave Chapelle

9 p.m. – Wire & Nail

Black Cat Alley

12 p.m. – DJ Why B

1:30 p.m. – DJ Mia

3 p.m. – Will Mitchell

4:30 p.m. – Delilac

6 p.m. – Don Black

7:30 p.m. – Greyhound

9 p.m. – Asher Gray

