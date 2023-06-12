Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Avenue Park, 10300 W. Wisconsin Ave., will likely be renamed Moss Park as part of a project to redevelop the park for people with disabilities.

The renaming is one piece of a larger redevelopment of the park into a park universally accessible by people of all abilities. This redevelopment is being led by The Ability Center, a non-profit working on public accessibility projects, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks.

Once finished, the park will be the first in southeastern Wisconsin designed top to bottom to ensure accessibility. Everything from playground equipment to the trails running through the park will be designed to be accessible to everyone regardless of ability.

Plans for the park include new fitness features, interactive playground equipment and a challenge course; adaptive basketball, pickleball and baseball; and a nature-themed play area with music and climbing elements. The park will also offer free adaptive equipment rentals.

The Ability Center is fundraising for the project from private foundations and non-profits. The proposed name for the park, Moss Park, was chosen after the project received a $2.5 million donation from the George F. Moss Charitable Foundation.

The non-profit plans to lease the clubhouse from the county for $1 a year, and will in turn redevelop the building and take over long-term maintenace. The clubhouse is already the headquarters of the organization. The lease, which needs approval from the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, will run for 25 years, with two 25-year renewals.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The plan is to redevelop the park in two phases. The first phase will involve the build-out of “a renovated park clubhouse, universal fields, improved and accessible restrooms, and adjacent accessible playground spaces,” according to a report from Milwaukee County Parks. The second phase will include, “a meandering half-mile path through the hardwood forest, fitness stations, activity areas, an inclusive challenge course, and sensory destinations.” The Ability Center will also set up an endowment fund to support the long-term maintenance of park improvements.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $10 million. Under the development agreements going before the county board for approval, the non-profit has to show the county that it has 100% of the funding needed before it can begin construction on the first or second phase, respectively.

So far, the nonprofit has fundraised approximately $4 million for the project. Donors included the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District ($1,162,325), the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee ($500,000), Daniel M. Soref Charitable Trust ($100,000), the Anon Foundation ($50,000) and a number of individual donations totaling $40,000.

Before it went to the board seeking approval of development and lease agreements, The Ability Center worked with Milwaukee County Parks to host three community input meetings. The organization reports that the meetings showed there was community support for the renaming and new adaptive park features. A groundbreaking for the project has been scheduled for the end of July this year.