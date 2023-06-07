Meet New Bucks Coach Adrian Griffin

New coach starts with a $4 million contract and the backing of Giannis.

Adrian Griffin was introduced Tuesday morning in a press conference at the Deer District, where the new Milwaukee Bucks head coach expressed his commitment to bringing Milwaukee another championship.

The Bucks fired former head coach Mike Budenholzer in May, following the Bucks’ disappointing first-round loss to Miami Heat during the playoffs. The team has the best regular-season record and was favored to win the NBA championship.

The choice of Griffin was a surprise. What made him stand out among a pool of candidates — many of whom had more coaching experience than the former assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors?

“He’s dedicated to the day-to-day, putting in the work and focusing on getting better every day,” said Jon Horst, Bucks general manager. “It’s not talking about winning championships, but to do the right things to win it. This is a guy that is committed to putting in the work.”

But sports analyst Kevin O’Connor, writing for The Ringer, noted there was a key reason Griffin was hired: “Every reporter imaginable has let the world know that Adrian Griffin was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferred choice. ‘Giannis was vehemently against any candidate besides Adrian Griffin,’ FanDuel TV’s Shams Charania said last week. ‘The fact Giannis wanted him so much, you have to take his voice into account.’”

At Tuesday’s press conference, Griffin was accompanied by his wife, Kathy, and a handful of Bucks players at the press conference, but only one of the team’s starters, Grayson Allen. Giannis was not there. Griffin reflected on the full-circle moment for his coaching career, which first began in Milwaukee and where he developed a relationship with Giannis.

“This is just a dream come true, it is,” Griffin said. “To wait 15 years for this job, it was worth it.”

Griffin, a former NBA player, took his first coaching position with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2008 under head coach Scott Skiles. His 15-year coaching career has included seasons with Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and, most recently, Toronto Raptors.

The upcoming season will be Griffin’s first as head coach, though Horst said he and other members of the organization recognized Griffin’s potential right away.

“He impressed every step of the way,” Horst said of Griffin, adding that throughout the hiring process, Bucks assistant general manager, Milt Newton, stated that “Adrian is a head coach. He just hasn’t gotten the opportunity yet.”

Griffin may get some help from veteran coach Terry Stotts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who tweeted that sources told ESPN that “Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff… Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.”

Griffin has been given a multi-year contract with a salary of about $4 million per year, The Athletic reported.

At the press conference, Griffin readily answered questions regarding strategy for the upcoming season, and shared his vision for building on the Bucks’ existing foundation, creating a team with character, competence and creativity.

“We’re going to try to put as many things in our favor as possible,” Griffin added. “I’m just excited to get to work.”

In returning to Milwaukee, the coach said he is humbled and excited to rejoin the city where he has felt “a strong connection from day one.”

In the 15 years since he last coached here, Griffin said “the city’s greatness has expanded.” One thing that has stayed the same, however, is the fans.

“Milwaukee has one of the best fan bases in the world,” he said. “So I’m just excited to be a part of this family.”

