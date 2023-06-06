Marcus Center Names New CEO

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Marcus Performing Arts Center announced Kevin Giglinto will serve as the next president and CEO of the downtown arts complex, 929 N. Water St.

A graduate of Marquette University, Giglinto most recently served as senior vice president of marketing and chief strategy officer for the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

“Kevin joins a strong, established leadership team to continue building on MPAC’s vision within the community,” said board chair Raymond Wilson, in a statement. “He is a passionate, strategic leader whose experience connecting diverse audiences and building an organization’s brand prominence is an ideal fit for advancing the MPAC mission and strategic goals.”

In 2019, Giglinto was involved in the opening of the first expansion of The Kennedy Center since the facility opened in 1971.

“Our search committee saw many talented leaders both locally and from across the country, but Kevin stood out as the best fit for the future of the Marcus Performing Arts Center based on his commitment to audience development and experience growing meaningful patron relationships,” said Wilson.

Giglinto replaces Kendra Whitlock Ingram, who announced her resignation in November after almost three years on the job and departed in January.

“I’ve seen Milwaukee evolve and recognize the instrumental role Marcus Performing Arts Center continues to play in the changing cultural landscape of the city,” said Giglinto. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the organization as its new President and CEO, alongside the established Board and strong leadership team.”

Whitlock Ingram took a job with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a larger organization that operates multiple buildings. Much of her Milwaukee tenure, which started in early 2020, was defined by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempting to execute a facility renovation plan. The organization completed rehabilitation of its grounds in November.

The Marcus Center facility is formally owned by Milwaukee County, but is operated by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Giglinto, before starting with The Kennedy Center in 2017, previously worked for Tessitura and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Tessitura is a ticketing platform long used by many Milwaukee arts groups. A former college wrestler, he is a 1987 graduate of Marquette with a degree in marketing.

The Marcus Center hosts a touring Broadway show series and is also the primary performance venue for the Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera Company, First Stage and Black Arts MKE. The facility has a number of performance venues, including Uihlein Hall, Todd Wehr Theater, Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall and the outdoor Peck Pavilion. In addition to the Broadway shows and anchor tenants, the center hosts a number of other traveling shows and events.

This July, the revamped grounds will host “Evanescent,” an international traveling art exhibit that will be paired each day with live music and other entertainment as part of the organization’s Rainbow Summer series.

A series of vice presidents will report to Giglinto when he joins the organization in July: Lory Bowman (marketing and communications); Katie Dillow (finance and administration); Jared Duymovic (programming and engagement; Ken Harris (operations); and Megan Huse (developer). Donald Driver serves as a cultural ambassador for the organization.