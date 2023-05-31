Style Pop Plans Walker’s Point Cafe

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are those who visit coffee shops simply for a caffeine fix — ordering a cup of joe and promptly leaving to go about their day; or better yet, making a quick trip through the drive-thru lane.

And then there’s Rosha Brister. The coffee-enthusiast and founder of Style Pop Cafe has long-frequented cafes throughout the city and beyond, lingering over a drink and socializing or tapping into the creative energy of the space.

After nearly three years of operating a mobile cafe and coffee brand, Brister is preparing to launch her first brick-and-mortar business in Walker’s Point. The permanent location for Style Pop Cafe, 934 S. 5th St., is slated to open in June.

“I am so excited about it,” Brister said. “The goal is to provide a space where people can find their purpose, their why, their drive. And our way of doing that is creating ever-evolving themes in the coffee space.”

Style Pop got its start in 2020, after COVID-19 brought a halt to Brister’s favorite pastime.

“I kind of just missed my hangout,” she said. “Coffee shops have always been my happy place. So when COVID hit, I decided that I wanted to create a coffee brand that kind of brought the coffee shop vibe to people’s personal spaces.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The brand first launched as a mobile business, operating out of a decked-out Mini Cooper and delivering coffee beverages and beans. Brister later introduced a line of craft creamers in flavors like Fab Honey and Marvelous Mocha.

“There was a lot of talk about mental health and people not feeling their best,” Brister said of the early pandemic. “So that’s where the coffee creamer piece came in. It had personality traits to kind of encourage people to be themselves and continue with their drive and their purpose through their experience with coffee. So we decided to create fun, coffee creamer names that kind of spoke to that.”

The future cafe, located at ground-level of Element apartments, is currently a blank canvas. The concrete floors and blank walls, however, will soon feature three distinct aesthetics.

A mindfulness space, complete with greenery and wicker details, intends to stimulate quiet reflection and concentration. Another area, Color Pop, will be geared towards influencers, said Brister, and is designed to encourage creativity. The third, a socializing space, will carry a 1920s Gatsby theme.

“We’re trying to create different vibes, atmospheres and aesthetics inside of the cafe space that are conducive to the reason why guests are there in the first place,” Brister said.

In addition to its wide variety of coffee drinks and other beverages, Style Pop Cafe will offer snacks such as lumpia and savory egg rolls, and will partner with local businesses including Delicious Bites and Baked Dreams to provide bakery, salads and more.

Brister is aiming to open the cafe in late June. Once open, Style Pop Cafe would operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours are not yet finalized and are subject to slight changes.

Until then, Style Pop products including coffee and tea, cold brew and snacks are available to order online for pickup or delivery.

Future updates and more information will be available on the Style Pop Cafe Facebook, Instagram and website.