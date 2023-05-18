Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The results from a countywide survey of resident concerns about climate change are in.

The survey found that respondents are, in general, concerned about how climate change will affect the systems they rely on and want county government to invest in green infrastructure transportation and support for the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The effort is a product of the county’s Sustainability Task Force, which is working on long-term plans to help the county achieve carbon neutrality and improve the county’s climate resiliency in a manner consistent with the county’s racial equity goals.

The survey received 755 responses covering a variety of age groups and near-equal gender representation, according to the Office of Sustainability. But the respondents were still not representative of the county’s population, as 90% of respondents were white and from ZIP codes with above-average incomes and education levels. As a result, the task force likely will not use surveys in the future, said Gordie Bennett, county director of sustainability, at a meeting of the board’s Committee on Community, Environment and Economic Development.

Still, the Office of Sustainability concluded in a report on the survey findings that “these findings can be useful in guiding future policy decisions and community outreach efforts related to climate change and extreme weather impacts in Milwaukee County.”

The survey found respondents had little confidence in the ability of critical systems related to energy, transportation and food to withstand and adapt to the effects of climate change. Nor did respondents have much confidence in county government’s ability to protect vulnerable residents in the community. “Finally, there was a split among respondents on whether Milwaukee County government strives to protect vulnerable populations, with 35% agreeing, 35% answering neutral, and 30% disagreeing,” the report notes.

The number one concern identified in the survey is that extreme weather events like drought, excessive rainfall and flooding, or extreme heat and cold would become more common. Secondarily, respondents showed concern for climate change’s effect on water resources, “with respondents expressing worries about water scarcity, droughts, and the health, cleanliness, and water rights of Lake Michigan.”

Already many respondents said they had experienced the impacts of climate change through extreme weather events that caused disruptions to transportation and property damage.

Residents indicated they want transportation systems to shift from car-centric systems to “more sustainable transit options.” These included expanding the bus system and streetcar network and investing in light and heavy rail systems. Responses also supported greater investment in green infrastructure and protecting existing green spaces and natural areas.

