The department is planning to open more splash pads and wading pools, and to focus lifeguards on waterparks.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks could open more aquatic facilities this summer, and will likely open more of its water parks.

The parks department has struggled in recent years to open all of its aquatic facilities because of an ongoing shortage of lifeguards. This difficulty is not unique to the county and is something other towns and aquatic facilities around the country are dealing with. It’s been more than five years since the last time the county’s aquatic system was fully staffed.

Last year, Parks saw a slight improvement in the number of lifeguards it brought on, with 60 guards hired by May. In 2021, the first year that pools opened after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the system had only just over 50 guards. At full staffing, it would have 200.

The pandemic exacerbated the trend of declining lifeguard numbers, as pool closures and canceled training classes disrupted the rhythm of guards returning and recertifying for the seasonal job. In 2021, the system didn’t have enough experienced lifeguards to staff Bradford Beach, which has gone unguarded ever since.

This year, the department is again seeing improvement in lifeguard recruitment. An April 21 report from the department shows it had an estimated 65 guards for the 2023 season, and a new training session that could yield more began May 1.

But of the more than 60 already signed on for the summer season, some may pursue other summer work opportunities, like internships.

The needs of pool facilities vary, but the ones that are most popular with children and families — the waterpark-style facilities — require the most guards. Pools set up for lap swimming require fewer.

The department did not report how many of its 11 deep-well pools it would open in 2023, but it did say it planned to focus its resources on the water park facilities. There are four in the system: Cool Waters Aquatic Park, Schulz Aquatic Park, Pelican Cove in Kosciuszko Park and Tosa Pool in Hoyt Park.

Pelican Cove and Cool Waters were closed in 2022. The system did open three deep-well pools last year at Sheridan Park, Wilson Park and McCarty Park.

The system also has 31 splash pads and wading pools. The department was able to open 17 last year, and reports that it expects to open 22 to 25 this year.