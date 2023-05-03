Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Caroline Gómez-Tom defeated Angel C. Sanchez Tuesday in a special election for Milwaukee County Board District 14.

Unofficial results show Gómez-Tom won the election with 587 (66.3%)of the 886 votes cast in the election. Sanchez won 294 votes or 33.2% of the vote. Gómez-Tom will replace former supervisor Dyango Zerpa, who resigned in January.

District 14 was created during redistricting in 2021, and is one of two seats drawn with Hispanic-majority populations. It begins in the north along W. Virginia Street in Walker’s Point and stretches south to W. Howard Avenue and Wilson Park. its western boundary largely runs along S. 20th Street. The majority of the eastern boundary is drawn along I-94, the Kinnickinnic River and S. 1st Street.

Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health and a community healthcare navigator working for Covering Wisconsin . She holds a master’s degree from UW-Madison. This was her first run for public office.

In a statement posted Tuesday night to Facebook, Gómez-Tom said: “I want to thank all of my supporters who believed in my vision for a brighter, more equitable future for our community. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that together we can improve the health and wellbeing of everyone who lives in Milwaukee County.”