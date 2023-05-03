Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

SHARP Literacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on academic achievement through creative expression, is hosting its eighth annual Unwrapped event May 18 at The Gage in West Allis.

The event, a fundraiser for the organization, will feature Milwaukee chefs making gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts from McDonald’s ingredients. Items include braised lamb and beef shepherd’s pie, McStick (crispy fish on a stick), savory Salisbury steak with truffled potatoes and sauce choron, savory and sweet chili honey, chicken and waffle sandwich with crispy hash browns, a McGriddle funnel cake and sweet and sour chicken stir fry.

The event will also allow SHARP to share details on its partnership with area educators on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM)-based experiential programs. The organization serves students in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties.

Tickets to the event, food and drink included, are $100 per person. But a limited number of Urban Milwaukee members and their guests can attend for free while supplies last. Claim your tickets before supplies run out. Free tickets are extremely limited.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the food and socializing, an auction will be held.

Participating chefs include Brent Davis of Bacchus, Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay!, Tom McGinty of the Milwaukee Athletic Club, Ashton Rotman of Rot’s Hots, Brian Taborski of Saz’s Hospitality Group and Peter Snow of Ward’s House of Prime.

Didn’t get the free tickets before they sold out? You can buy tickets online.