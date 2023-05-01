Top Picks For Milwaukee Film Fest’s Final Week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s the final week of the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival. And whether you’re looking for your first film or trying to pick your 20th, we’re here to help.

Here is a film per day to consider seeing this week.

Looking for more? A full guide is available online.

Monday: “Enter the Dragon”

A 1973 film at a 2023 festival? Part of the allure of the Milwaukee Film Festival is getting to see classics on the big screen. Bruce Lee uses his martial arts skills to pursue a drug dealer whose gang killed his sister. The film is Lee’s final film before his death. “Enter the Dragon” is regarded as one of the all-time best martial arts films.

You’ll want to hang around after the film to take part in a live recording of the Cinebuds podcast. Co-hosts Kristopher Pollard, Milwaukee Film’s membership manager, and Dori Zori, the 88Nine program director, will discuss the film with the audience.

May 1 – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre Abele Cinema

Tuesday: The Milwaukee Show II

Missed out on the first Milwaukee Show — or absolutely loved it? There’s more! It’s the second edition of the showpiece of the Cream City Cinema series and Milwaukee’s film community. The eight shorts scheduled for the second Milwaukee Show include documentaries, music videos and fiction. The filmmakers and the subjects of the shorts are scheduled to attend and participate in brief question-and-answer sessions.

May 2 – 7 p.m. – Oriental Theatre Abele Cinema

Bonus pick: “King Coal” – 9:30 p.m. – Avalon Theater

Wednesday: Shorts: Date Night

Haven’t found that film to take your significant other to? The date night collection of short films is a safe and crowd-pleasing bet. You’ll laugh, you’ll say “aww” and you’ll probably think at least one of them is terrible. The 2023 offering includes nine shorts.

May 3 – 7 p.m. – Oriental Theatre Abele Cinema

Thursday: “A Disturbance in the Force”

A movie about a movie isn’t usually a recipe for success, but this one has two key things going for it. One, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas has publicly said he wishes to destroy every copy of the 1978 Star Wars holiday special, which is what “A Disturbance in the Force” focuses on. Two, it’s May 4, Star Wars day, may the fourth (force) be with you. Don’t miss the marquee closing night film of the festival.

May 4 – 7:15 p.m. – Oriental Theatre Abele Cinema