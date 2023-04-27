Luxury-Themed Businesses Planned Near Capitol and Fond du Lac

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two adjacent storefronts would house house “luxury” businesses under a plan from Gerald Hill Jr.

Hill plans to open Luxury Lounge, a cocktail bar and non-tobacco hookah lounge, at 4860 W. Fond du Lac Ave. A salon, Luxury Salon, is also in the works next door.

A Chicago native, Hill moved to Milwaukee with his dad when he was a little boy, he said. An entrepreneur at heart, Hill has tried his hand at various business ventures throughout the past several years.

“I would sit back and brainstorm,” he said. “I just wanted a business that I feel like is going to make money every day.”

Last month, Hill took the first step towards turning his daydreams into reality when he purchased the W. Fond du Lac Avenue building. The 960-square-foot structure is located just south of W. Capitol Drive — on the border between the Roosevelt Grove and Grasslyn Manor neighborhoods.

Hill said he briefly entertained the idea of opening a car shop or a clothing store, but eventually settled on the lounge concept.

“I was pretty much just trying to find a business that’s guaranteed to make some money,” he said. “And it’s going to be legit, because I want to build something, and get something going for my kids, and to open up doors for the next generations.”

Hill is in the process of redesigning in the intimate space, with plans to open in June or July. Most of the work is done he said, save for the final — and perhaps most important — element, the bar itself.

Hill said he envisions the upcoming business as having “a nice vibe, with more of a laid-back type of crowd,” as well as being a “spot where ladies can come and feel comfortable.”

He has also applied for an entertainment license, with plans to play R&B and old-school music for patrons’ enjoyment.

As for its name, Hill said he wanted to choose a title that would reflect the character of the bar. “I feel like your name has to be catchy,” he said. “So, you know, people will be like ‘let’s go to Luxury Lounge.’ That sounds like a nice time.”

Several businesses have attempted to open inside the building within the past months. In November 2022, Davina Jones requested an occupancy permit for a property management office, according to city records. Bria Jones in February filed an occupancy permit with plans to open a hair salon. Neither business came to fruition.

The building was previously owned by Elite Property Investments LLC, which lists Carl J. Mcafee Sr. as its registered agent.

Prior to the opening of Luxury Lounge, the Milwaukee Common Council must approve a liquor license for the business.

The proposed hours for Luxury Lounge are Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.