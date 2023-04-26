Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s an election next week for approximately 50,000 residents of Milwaukee’s South Side

A special election will be held on May 2 for the vacant District 14 seat on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Two candidates, Caroline Gómez-Tom and Angel C. Sanchez, after advancing from a three-way primary earlier this month.

The special election was called in February by County Executive David Crowley following the resignation of former supervisor Dyango Zerpa the month prior.

District 14 was created during redistricting in 2021, and is one of two seats drawn with Hispanic-majority populations. The district begins in the north along W. Virginia Street in Walker’s Point and stretches south to W. Howard Avenue and Wilson Park. its western boundary largely runs along S. 20th Street. The majority of the eastern boundary is drawn along I-94, the Kinnickinnic River and S. 1st Street.

Supervisors serve two-year terms on the county board which chiefly provides financial oversight of county government, including the parks system, the transit system, senior centers, the circuit court system and the Sheriff’s Office. Milwaukee County is also responsible for the area’s governmental behavioral and mental health response, homeless outreach and housing and child support services.

This is Gómez-Tom’s first race for public office. She is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health and a community healthcare navigator working for Covering Wisconsin. Gómez-Tom is originally from Racine and holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from UW-Madison. She has racked up dozens of endorsements from current and former Democratic politicians, unions, school board directors, county supervisors, a circuit court judge and members of the Milwaukee Common Council; as well as southside residents and leaders including her former primary opponent Travis Hope.

Sanchez is a construction contractor and served on the Milwaukee Common Council from 2000 to 2004 after defeating then-incumbent alderman Jim Witkowiak. He lost to Witkowiak in the next election and has run for local and statewide office numerous times since then. During a 2020 campaign for a Common Council seat, Sanchez said, “I’m a Road Builder, Business Owner, Real Estate Investor, with assets exceeding $250,000.00. I am a NRA member, Pro Life, and School Choice. My kids and my wife believe I’m a great dad and a Great Cook.”

The race is non-partisan, though Gómez-Tom has endorsements from many Democrats and Sanchez recently ran in a different race as a Republican.

County supervisors are elected to two-year terms and paid $25,924 for serving in a part-time role. The winner will serve the remainder of the existing term, through April 2024.

Want to see where to vote? Visit MyVote Wisconsin to see your polling place and access a sample ballot.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidate and a link to any available campaign resources. If you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

Caroline Gomez-Tom

Caroline Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health, a professional health care advocate, and a candidate for Milwaukee County Board. Raised by working-class parents, her father a cross-country truck driver and her mom a repair technician, Caroline and her two brothers were instilled with a strong work ethic and dedication to family and community. Caroline watched her parents work multiple jobs and sacrifice to make ends meet, and, in some cases, still come up short in a system not built for them. Seeing the successes and challenges of her parents inspired her commitment to lifting up the community, working in outreach and policy, and building bridges to support working families. Caroline currently works at Covering Wisconsin, organizing community partners and stakeholders to help more people find affordable health insurance coverage. She previously worked in community engagement for Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. As one of Wisconsin’s foremost health leaders, Caroline currently serves on the boards of the Milwaukee Latino Health Coalition (MLHC), Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin (CHAW), Kids Forward, and the UW-Madison School of Social Work Board of Visitors. In 2022, she was elected the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health. Caroline was previously honored as one of the “40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Healthcare” by the National Minority Quality Forum. Born and raised in Racine, Caroline attended public schools, and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Madison. She, her husband Derek, and their two dogs, live in Milwaukee’s Garden District. In her free time, Caroline sings with the Milwaukee Choristers and enjoys gardening, cooking, and supporting local restaurants.

Angel Sanchez

Sanchez is a construction contractor and former one-term alderman, as Urban Milwaukee previously reported.