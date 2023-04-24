But how will dedicated bus lanes for nine-mile long East-West Bus Rapid Transit line work?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Work begins Tuesday on the dedicated bus lanes for the East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line launching June 4.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is putting the finishing touches on the BRT and that includes striping the new dedicated bus lanes. The transit system said it will take approximately three to four weeks to finish striping the dedicated travel lanes, which will run in the right lane along Wisconsin Avenue next to the parking lane.

The nine-mile BRT will run between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. The new service is designed to provide faster, more efficient travel through this corridor, using, among other things, dedicated bus lanes along roughly half of the route.

“Dedicated bus lanes are proven to increase safety for not only buses and cars, but for pedestrians and cyclists, too,” Interim Managing Director Denise Wandke said in a statement.

The service will be operated with 11 buses, including the county’s first Battery Electric Buses (BEBs). Eventually, the route will be entirely operated with BEBs.

Once the dedicated lanes are installed and the service is up and running, drivers will still have access to parking lanes and driveways. The point of the dedicated lane is that it’s not for extended travel. Drivers can use the lane to make right turns and to parallel park, but they must yield to buses.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The point of a BRT is in the name: rapid transit. At least, more rapid than a traditional bus route. The dedicated lanes should allow the buses to move quicker through the corridor, moving more people more efficiently.

The new lanes will be accompanied by the elevated BRT platforms, which allow for level boarding of the vehicles; off-bus fare validators that are also supposed to reduce boarding time; and new real-time bus arrival signs. The new fare system and mobile app were also implemented (as part of a system-wide MCTS change) to complement the BRT.

MCTS has offered some pointers for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, which can be found below: