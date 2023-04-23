The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Cream City Social Eatery’s Soft Opening Is April 24
Harambee bar and restaurant will host first guests on April 24.
Apr 17th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. City Hall: New, “More Friendly” Milwaukee Night Parking Permits Available
New permit structure is easier in three key ways.
Apr 20th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Klement’s Sausage Outlet Closing
Last chance to stock up: Bay View store will remain open through April 27 with limited hours.
Apr 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story East Side Hotel Approved
Council unanimously endorses new hotel for Brady Street.
Apr 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Rite-Hite’s New HQ
Ccmpany’s campus is designed to attract the workforce, and customers, of the future.
Apr 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. The State of Politics: Conservatives Push To Protect Walker-Era Reforms
Seeking constitutional amendments to enshrine Act 10, right-to-work, school choice laws.
Apr 17th, 2023 by Steven Walters
7. Clarion Hotel to Reopen With New Bar, Restaurant
Formerly shuttered hotel near airport will have new management and Indian restaurant.
Apr 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Southside Nightclub Gets 30-Day Suspension
Council expressed alarm at fatal shooting that took place outside Diamante Negro, which is to remain closed through May 18.
Apr 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Op Ed: Will Hospital Merger Help Consumers?
A frank look at the impact of latest merger, of Froedtert Health and ThedaCare.
Apr 16th, 2023 by John Torinus
10. Murphy’s Law: Why Republicans Lose Younger Voters
Can Scott Walker lead the way to transforming the party’s aging demographics?
Apr 19th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
2. Emem Group Announces Hiring of Montavius Jones
Apr 12th, 2023 by Emem Group
5. Taco Dinner All You Can Eat Fundraiser Event to Celebrate Kids Day
Apr 14th, 2023 by Mexican Fiesta
7. Alverno College Names Christy L. Brown, J.D. as its Ninth President
Milwaukee Native and Executive Unanimously Selected by Board of Trustees
Apr 19th, 2023 by Alverno College
9. MPD Transition to New Firearm
Apr 20th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
10. BBB Announces 2023 Business Ethics Award Winners
Apr 18th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
