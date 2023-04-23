Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 23rd, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Cream City Social Eatery’s Soft Opening Is April 24

1. Cream City Social Eatery’s Soft Opening Is April 24

Harambee bar and restaurant will host first guests on April 24.

Apr 17th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: New, “More Friendly” Milwaukee Night Parking Permits Available

2. City Hall: New, “More Friendly” Milwaukee Night Parking Permits Available

New permit structure is easier in three key ways.

Apr 20th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Klement’s Sausage Outlet Closing

3. Klement’s Sausage Outlet Closing

Last chance to stock up: Bay View store will remain open through April 27 with limited hours.

Apr 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story East Side Hotel Approved

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11-Story East Side Hotel Approved

Council unanimously endorses new hotel for Brady Street.

Apr 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Rite-Hite’s New HQ

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Rite-Hite’s New HQ

Ccmpany’s campus is designed to attract the workforce, and customers, of the future.

Apr 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

The State of Politics: Conservatives Push To Protect Walker-Era Reforms

6. The State of Politics: Conservatives Push To Protect Walker-Era Reforms

Seeking constitutional amendments to enshrine Act 10, right-to-work, school choice laws.

Apr 17th, 2023 by Steven Walters

Clarion Hotel to Reopen With New Bar, Restaurant

7. Clarion Hotel to Reopen With New Bar, Restaurant

Formerly shuttered hotel near airport will have new management and Indian restaurant.

Apr 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Southside Nightclub Gets 30-Day Suspension

8. Southside Nightclub Gets 30-Day Suspension

Council expressed alarm at fatal shooting that took place outside Diamante Negro, which is to remain closed through May 18.

Apr 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Op Ed: Will Hospital Merger Help Consumers?

9. Op Ed: Will Hospital Merger Help Consumers?

A frank look at the impact of latest merger, of Froedtert Health and ThedaCare.

Apr 16th, 2023 by John Torinus

Murphy’s Law: Why Republicans Lose Younger Voters

10. Murphy’s Law: Why Republicans Lose Younger Voters

Can Scott Walker lead the way to transforming the party’s aging demographics?

Apr 19th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Republican Party of Milwaukee County Statement on Ripon Chamber of Commerce Moving of the Little White School House (Birthplace of GOP)

1. Republican Party of Milwaukee County Statement on Ripon Chamber of Commerce Moving of the Little White School House (Birthplace of GOP)

 

Apr 17th, 2023 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County

Emem Group Announces Hiring of Montavius Jones

2. Emem Group Announces Hiring of Montavius Jones

 

Apr 12th, 2023 by Emem Group

Exceptional alumnae and Mount Mary Starving Artists’ Show to be honored

3. Exceptional alumnae and Mount Mary Starving Artists’ Show to be honored

 

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Mount Mary University

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

4. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Taco Dinner All You Can Eat Fundraiser Event to Celebrate Kids Day

5. Taco Dinner All You Can Eat Fundraiser Event to Celebrate Kids Day

 

Apr 14th, 2023 by Mexican Fiesta

Milwaukee Police Department Addresses Our Officer’s Interaction with Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

6. Milwaukee Police Department Addresses Our Officer’s Interaction with Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

 

Apr 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Alverno College Names Christy L. Brown, J.D. as its Ninth President

7. Alverno College Names Christy L. Brown, J.D. as its Ninth President

Milwaukee Native and Executive Unanimously Selected by Board of Trustees

Apr 19th, 2023 by Alverno College

Scam Alert: Donors beware! That police charity may not be what it seems

8. Scam Alert: Donors beware! That police charity may not be what it seems

 

Nov 16th, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

MPD Transition to New Firearm

9. MPD Transition to New Firearm

 

Apr 20th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

BBB Announces 2023 Business Ethics Award Winners

10. BBB Announces 2023 Business Ethics Award Winners

 

Apr 18th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us