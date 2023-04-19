The Return of Doughnut Don Beer

Vennture Brew Co. will release several variations of the 12.7% ABV stout infused with coffee and Cranky Al's doughnuts.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Vennture Brew Co. is bringing back its popular Doughnut Don for another year. The decadent, 12.7% ABV stout is infused with coffee and Cranky Al’s doughnuts, making it equally sippable at breakfast and as dessert, as well as any time in between.

The Washington Heights brewery, 5519 W. North Ave., will roll out several variations of Doughnut Don in conjunction with an all-day event on Saturday, April 22.

First introduced in 2019, the original Doughnut Don can be enjoyed in its unaltered form, or as the base to this year’s three spin-off brews.

The Double Doughnut Don, which features a double dose of coffee and vanilla added to the base stout, will be available on tap and in 12-ounce cans; 300 will be available for purchase this weekend.

The Barrel Aged Doughnut Don — clocking in at 13.3% ABV, has notes of bourbon and fudge in addition to the base flavors of vanilla, coffee and pastry. Part of that batch was further enhanced with blueberry and maple. Two hundred of each barrel aged brew will be available for purchase in 500-milliliter bottles.

This year’s event will also see the return of Jeelly Filled, A creative take on the jelly-filled doughnut, the beer is infused with 490 pounds of raspberry and lemon puree.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bake Juice, a new offering, is a New England India Pale Ale which is dry-hopped with Sultana and Strata, with Pineapple Express Terpenes “for extra dankness,” according to a news release from the brewery.

Jeelly Filled and Bake Juice will both be available for purchase in 16-ounce singles, two-packs and four-packs.

Beers will be ready to tap at 11 a.m., with bottle sales to start by noon. The first 100 guests to order Doughnut Don on tap will receive a free Cranky Al’s cruller.

In addition to the decadent beer offerings, Vennture will be selling 12-ounce bags of whole bean and pour over coffee — the same variety used to infuse the Doughnut Don beers — as well as eight-ounce bags of Guatemalan coffee aged in Doughnut Don barrels.

For on-site sipping, blueberry maple oat milk lattes will be available both hot and iced. Press Waffles will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while Chucho’s Red Tacos will round out the festivities, serving from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP to the event on Facebook.