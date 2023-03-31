Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A publicly-funded, on-demand taxi service for people with disabilities was set to disappear at the end of May, but it will continue through at least September while the county explores a long-term solution.

Citing noncompliance with federal regulations, the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) did not renew its annual contract with American United Taxicab Services for on-demand paratransit service.

MCDOT Director Donna Brown-Martin explained during the budget process that the contract would not have complied with federal regulations because American United did not have wheelchair lifts in its vehicles. It also did not conduct random drug screening, which the county would have had to pay for.

But when the disabled county residents and disability advocates found out the service would not be continued, they pleaded with county policymakers to restore it.

Advocates told county board members that the paratransit bus service was not practical for everyone or every trip, nor was it a replacement for the taxi service, especially during an emergency.

Disabled residents explained that they use the taxi service to get to work and doctors appointments and other daily errands that, if they had to rely on the bus services, would be nearly impossible or wildly unreliable. In the 2023 budget, Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and Sup. Liz Sumner authored an amendment restoring funding for the taxi service in 2023.

The contract with American United has a 120-day continuation clause which MCDOT is planning to exercise after it expires on May 28, according to a recent MCDOT report.

“MCDOT has submitted notice to FTA regarding our intent to extend the current contract and the efforts to work with the community for alternative solutions to the current service model,” the report states. “To date, MCDOT has not received feedback on this correspondence.”

The department has been discussing shifting the taxi contract to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “As a non-[Federal Transit Administration (FTA)] regulated entity, DHHS would not need to implement the random drug and alcohol testing program that is required if the program is administered by an FTA-regulated entity such as MCTS,” the report states. “However, wheelchair-accessible vehicles must be available for service under this contract no matter which entity administers the program.”

There’s also the possibility that the next biennial state budget will include increased funding for the county’s paratransit program. Gov. Tony Evers‘ recommended budget included a 4% increase in funding for paratransit in Milwaukee. But that still has to make it through the state Legislature.

The 2023 county budget also created a Paratransit Taxi Task Force to work with the county to find a long-term solution to the paratransit taxi service problem. It will include representatives from Disability Rights Wisconsin, Independence First, the Transit Plus Advisory Council and the Milwaukee County Commission for Persons with Disabilities.