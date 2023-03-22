Pabst to Unveil The Fitzgerald April 5

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Pabst Theater Group will welcome guests next month for the “grand reveal” of its newest event venue, The Fitzgerald.

PTG bought the historic mansion, 1119 N. Marshall St., long known as Villa Filomena, last summer, with plans to host weddings and other events. The newly-renovated venue is set to reopen April 5 with aldermanic and neighborhood support, despite initial misgivings.

In September of 2022, the Licenses Committee voted 3-0 to recommend the denial of PTG’s request for a new license at the address, Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

At the following month’s meeting, PTG came to an agreement with the committee, agreeing to a deal that limits the group to 12 non-wedding special events, none of which can be concerts, and only two weddings per week with a maximum of 48 per year.

PTG paid $1.55 million for the 8,752-square-foot house in July of 2022, and has hosted events at the space in partnership with prior owners Anthony and Janice Sanfilippo.

“I’m excited for The Fitzgerald to bring new business and visitors to Milwaukee’s Downtown,” said Alderman Robert Bauman in a statement.

The alderman also congratulated the group on “a successful renovation project,” completed throughout the past months, which includes new flooring and refinished hardwood, remodeled bathrooms and bar areas featuring brass countertops, new dressing room suites and kitchen renovations. The mansion, originally built in 1874, also received fresh interior paint, a new roof and other updates, the group shared in a news release.

“The renovations are gorgeous and completely transform the space,” said Ann Lennart, director of private events for PTG. “And, there will be more to come. We’re dedicated to providing the care this venue needs to stay a premier destination for weddings and special occasion events in Milwaukee.”

The group also named All Occasions Catering and Milwaukee Airwaves as its exclusive in-house caterer and DJ, respectively, for all events booked at the venue.

The public is invited to tour The Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will feature food from All Occasions Catering and music by Milwaukee Airwaves, as well as a free wedding giveaway valued at more than $12,000.

Guests can enter in-person to win the comprehensive package, which includes a complimentary room rental at The Fitzgerald, a $5,000 credit toward a catering package with All Occasions and a $1,000 credit toward a DJ package with Milwaukee Airwaves.

