Black Husky Hosts Fashion Show Fundraiser

On March 25, contestants will help raise money for Susan G. Komen Foundation.

With the green beer holiday out of the way, Black Husky Brewing is changing course, and will soon roll out its annual batch of pink beer.

The rose-colored brews — complete with edible glitter — will be featured at the brewery’s Project Runway: BigWigs Edition 2023, a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen’s BigWig campaign that aims to engage local corporate and community leaders as representatives in the fight against breast cancer.

Black Husky will host a full-on fashion show for the event, complete with a pink carpet, disco balls, walkout music and a fog machine.

Contestants, including Tracey Holevas of GE Healthcare, Nikki Collier of Leashless Labs, Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay, Deanna Savage of Savage Support, Tonieh Welland of November Project Milwaukee, Emily Park Sutrick and Derrick Sutrick of Nessun Dorma, Amanda Buhrman of Sweetly Baked and Tim Eichinger, co-owner of Black Husky Brewing, will don pink wigs and matching outfits to show off their catwalk struts.

Attendees will be encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite contestants.

Tots on the Street will be slinging snacks for the duration of the event, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at 909 E. Locust St.

For more information, view the event on Facebook.

Funds raised at the event will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help fund research and ensure access to essential breast health services and education.

In addition to the local fundraiser, Wisconsin has its own lineup of “BigWigs” who are raising funds through an online platform. So far, the group, which includes Milwaukeeans Lori Acken, Kris Surma and Andy Tarnoff, has collectively raised $42,566 towards the $50,000 goal. The fundraiser runs until March 30.