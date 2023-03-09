Located on the Milwaukee River is this one bedroom plus den unit at River Renaissance in the Third Ward. Open concept with wood floors and concrete ceilings. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Living room with door to private balcony with city views. Bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate tub. In-unit laundry. One indoor parking space and one storage unit included. Cable and internet are included in the monthly association fee. Walk to dining, boutiques, entertainment, the boardwalk and Public Market.

The Breakdown

Address: 102 N. Water St., #410

Size: 908 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2008

Parking: 1 indoor parking space

Price: $325,000

Taxes: $6,108

Condo Fee: $333/Month

MLS#: 1826719

