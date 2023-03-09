Upscale River Renaissance Condo
Features wood floors, kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless appliances, and a private balcony with city views
Located on the Milwaukee River is this one bedroom plus den unit at River Renaissance in the Third Ward. Open concept with wood floors and concrete ceilings. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Living room with door to private balcony with city views. Bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower and separate tub. In-unit laundry. One indoor parking space and one storage unit included. Cable and internet are included in the monthly association fee. Walk to dining, boutiques, entertainment, the boardwalk and Public Market.
The Breakdown
- Address: 102 N. Water St., #410
- Size: 908 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 2008
- Parking: 1 indoor parking space
- Price: $325,000
- Taxes: $6,108
- Condo Fee: $333/Month
- MLS#: 1826719
