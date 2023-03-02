Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy March! The end of Winter is in sight with the official first day of Spring happening on the 20th – so hang in there, Milwaukee! There’s plenty happening around the city this weekend, including the Shamrock Shuffle – so expect to see lots of green out and about downtown. There’s also a chance to boogie to some of the best tunes from the ‘80s at the Annual 80’s Prom hosted by The Cooperage. And if you’re looking to pick up some new art or ceramics, the Milwaukee Destash event will feature artists and makers selling their imperfect and overstock items at a lower cost than usual!

March 2,4: Porco Rosso at Avalon

The Avalon Atmospheric Theater will be showing some of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films throughout the month of March. This weekend, the theater will show Porco Rosso, a 1992 film that tells the story of a veteran World War I pilot cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig. Thursday’s showing presents the film in its original Japanese dialogue with English subtitles. That showing will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday’s showing will feature the English language dub and will begin at 1 p.m.

Help make your dream camping experience a reality this weekend by visiting the Milwaukee RV Show – Wisconsin’s largest recreational vehicle show that will feature over 200 RVs from dealers from all over the state. The event will feature special show pricing as well as on-site financing, making it even easier to leave with your next mobile home. Admission to the event is $10. Seniors 65 years and older get in for $9, and children 12 and under can enter for free. Thursday will feature half-price admission, and those with Military IDs will get half-off admission on Sunday. The show will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit the Milwaukee RV Show website for more info.

March 4: 14th Annual Shamrock Shuffle

Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day party is celebrating its 14th year. The Shamrock Shuffle bar crawl will once again take over Brady St., Water St., N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (Old World Third St.) and Walker’s Point. This event includes the return of the Irish Jig Jog 4k Run/Walk – a benefit for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin as well as other local charities. The Shamrock Shuffle will feature drink and food specials at participating venues, and will be packed with Irish music and DJs. For more information on specials and participating businesses, visit the Swarmm Events website.

March 4: The Swivels Album Release Show

Milwaukee funk-rock band The Swivels is celebrating the release of its debut album Dawn of Swivelization. The band is celebrating the release of this groovy collection of songs with a show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, featuring an additional performance by Spud Bucket. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Check out some tracks from the album ahead of time by visiting the band’s YouTube page.

March 4: 2nd Annual 80’s Prom

Swap out the batteries in your Walkman and dust off your finest neon clothing – the Annual 80’s Prom will take place at The Cooperage. 80’s Prom will feature a performance from New Wave cover band The First Wave, as well as DJ sets from Nikki Spudnikk and James Freshluggage. Dressing up in decade-appropriate attire is encouraged, as there will be an 80s-themed photo area set up. 80’s Prom will kick off at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10, with VIP seating available for $20 or more. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website.

Every year, the MKE Destash event gives artists and makers the chance to sell off their imperfect or overstock pieces. Now, that doesn’t mean that these are broken items – these are items that might, for example, have an unintentional blemish, deeming them unfit for a regular sale. MKE Destash will feature wares from over 30 creatives, such as Shelby Page Ceramics, From The Tree Design Build, Visible Artifacts and more. A cocktail hour will take place before the event, and there will be several food trucks and local beer available on site for purchase. Admission to the event is $3 (cash only), and kids enter for free. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 7-April 2: August Wilson’s ‘Seven Guitars’

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is putting on a production of Seven Guitars – an iconic 1995 play by American playwright August Wilson. Seven Guitar follows the story of Black Blues singer Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, who lands a record deal after recording an unexpected hit. However, as he returns to Chicago with a new outlook on life, Barton and his friends realize that changing their lives for the better will take more than just a record deal. Performances of Seven Guitars will run until April 2. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.