SportClub Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Downtown gastropub to celebrate five years with week of discounts, raffles and more.

SportClub, a downtown bar and restaurant, will soon reach its five-year anniversary — a noteworthy accomplishment for any establishment, but especially considering the difficulties of navigating the industry throughout the past several years.

“Honestly we are just so thrilled to be here after all we’ve been through,” said owner Mike Eitel.

The sports-focused gastropub, 750 N. Jefferson St., is planning a week-long celebration featuring food and drink specials, a signature cocktail and a Milwaukee Bucks ticket raffle.

Throughout the week, guests can expect a $5 discount on all checks over $20. The hot fish appetizer plate (spicy, deep-fried Atlantic cod served over french fries with a side of house-made remoulade sauce) and the signature High Five spritz cocktail will be available for $5 through Friday, March 3.

An extended happy hour on Friday will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., featuring live entertainment from DJ Phox.

On Sunday, March 5, SportClub will wrap up the week with $5 bloody marys and mimosas, as well as a raffle for a pair of Bucks tickets.

The anniversary comes amid the ongoing recovery period for bars and restaurants after emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The downtown area has been making its post-COVID comeback in leaps and bounds since the end of summer and with the help of so many loyal customers, vendors, and our incredibly patient landlord, we managed to get through it all stronger than ever,” Eitel said. “We felt like we wanted to do something that turns the anniversary into both a celebration and a ‘thank you’ to all those who kept our doors open.”

Caravan Hospitality Group owns and operates SportClub, along with Nomad World Pub, the now-closed Tavern at Turner Hall and Nomad Boardsports in Oconomowoc. Eitel is the group’s CEO.

SportClub is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until midnight.