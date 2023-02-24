Urban Milwaukee members get free passes to the 5K, worth $34, while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On March 26, thousands of people will be running their hearts out, up and down the streets of Milwaukee, as Milwaukee Marathon returns for another year. Although the full marathon won’t happen this year, there will be a half marathon and 5K.

So start getting in shape now, because we want you to join for free.

That’s right, Urban Milwaukee is offering free entries to our members, worth $34, while supplies last, to the 5k run on March 26. The race starts at the Fiserv Forum, running throughout Downtown and ending back at the Forum. Click here to claim your free entry while supplies last.

Once you have finished the race, stick around for the after party right outside of the Fiserv Forum. Grab some food at the Deer District restaurants, listen to music and peruse through the multiple vendors on site.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Marathon, click here.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St.

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.