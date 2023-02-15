Westside hotel, celebrating its 95th anniversary, will now be marketed through Wyndham.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Ambassador Hotel is now part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ “Trademark Collection.”

The hotel, which continues to be independently owned by Rick Wiegand, will now be marketed through Wyndham’s website and participate in the company’s loyalty program.

The Ambassador, which will celebrate its 95th anniversary this year, is located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“This is a perfect flag for our property. The Trademark® Collection by Wyndham features unique, independent properties, all beautiful in their own way, for travelers who are looking to get away from the predictable hotel experience, yet benefit from Wyndham’s great loyalty program. It will help us increase our visibility, while maintaining our independent iconic property,” said general manager Jon Jossart in a press release.

The 132-guest-room hotel features an Art Deco design. It includes the Deco Cafe and Gin Rickey restaurant on its first floor, both of which are open to the public. The hotel offers 3,000 square feet of meeting space and an annex building across W. Wisconsin Ave.

The Trademark Collection was launched by Wyndham in 2017 and includes independent, three-star and four-star hotels. The international hotel flag includes 187 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten (St. Martin), Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wyndham includes 8,900 hotels in 95 countries with more than 813,000 total rooms. Its flags include Super 8, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection and Wyndham.

Wiegand acquired the then-dilapidated Ambassador in 1995 and, over the ensuing decade, completed a $14 million redevelopment. A parking garage was added to the rear of the facility and substantial interior upgrades were made.

To help customers traverse the 14-block distance to the downtown core, the Ambassador operates a free shuttle bus.

Wiegand is still pursuing the redevelopment of the former Grand Avenue School, 2708 W. Wisconsin Ave., into the extended-stay Grand Avenue Suites hotel. The project has been slowed by the State of Wisconsin‘s delay in developing a new apartment building across the street. Wiegand is also the developer behind the Concordia 27 complex in partnership with Near West Side Partners.