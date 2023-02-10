Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets to the "Future Folk Machine," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Future Folk Machine concert.

In an evening of encounters with an almost impossibly wide variety of music, Present Music carves an audacious path for the future of folk.

Following a tour de force performance in 2021, soprano Ariadne Greif returns to Present Music to perform music from lounge psychodrama The Secret Diary of Nora Plain and an enduring classic by local favorite and Token Creek Festival founder John Harbison.

Avant-folk artist Paul Metzger plays a set of improvisations on a 23-stringed banjo of his own creation, seven PM musicians perform a work that explores all of the sonic possibilities of toilet paper, and the ensemble unleashes high-octane imaginary folk music by Unsuk Chin.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $35 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Jan Serr Studio & Present Music Digital Stage, 2163 N. Prospect Ave .

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Jan Serr Studio & Present Music Digital Stage, 2163 N. Prospect Ave.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets.

