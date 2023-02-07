Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A familiar face will soon return to Milwaukee City Hall.

Preston Cole, the recently retired Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s pick to lead the Department of Administration. Cole will replace Sharon Robinson, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Preston brings an unparalleled background to this new position. His leadership experience and his deep understanding of Milwaukee city government make him an ideal candidate to head the Department of Administration,” said Johnson in a press release announcing the appointment. “I am very pleased he accepted my invitation to come back to a top job in my cabinet.”

Cole, 61, served as the DNR Secretary during Governor Tony Evers‘ first term, but announced his retirement following Evers’ re-election.

Prior to his time with the DNR, Cole had climbed the ranks within city government. He started with the Department of Public Works in 1991, becoming the city forester in 1998, the environmental services superintendent in 2003 and the director of operations in 2009. In 2016, he was appointed the Commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood Services.

“I’m humbled and honored to have been asked to serve in Mayor Johnson‘s cabinet as Director of Administration,” said Cole in a statement. “On day one, our team will work with an extraordinary group of elected leaders, city staff, and consultants, who are committed to developing new ideas for future work, and creating innovative systems that meet the needs for all whom call Milwaukee home.”

Cole’s predecessor had held the job since 2004, covering the entirety of Tom Barrett‘s tenure as mayor.

The Department of Administration is responsible for a number of key city functions including budgeting, purchasing, grants, intergovernmental relations and information technology. While many of those functions have their own mayoral-appointed, cabinet-level leader, the administration head is responsible for coordinating their efforts, establishing strategy and addressing a wide variety of issues that arise within city government.

Cole holds a bachelor’s degree in forest management from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is married to Laura Lutter Cole, a VISIT Milwaukee account executive. The couple are longtime residents of the Story Hill neighborhood.

In addition to his full-time roles, Cole has served on a number of appointed boards including those of the DNR, City Plan Commission, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Wisconsin Center District and The Water Council.

The appointment is subject to Common Council confirmation.