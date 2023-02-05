Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The best new bike lanes in the United States: More and more bike lanes and low-stress bike networks were built around the country, but PeopleForBikes wanted to pick the best executed in 2022 that were worth copying. They found wonderfully designed protected lanes from Jersey City to Spartanburg, SC. They however saved the top spot for car-free streets that were implemented in cities around the country. (Martina Haggerty | People for Bikes)

Hedge funds aren’t the big housing scapegoat: People are looking for someone to blame as housing prices and housing costs around the country have skyrocketed in recent years. There are plenty of conspiracy theories and leads as to what the issue might be, but Jerusalem Demsas writes that institutional investors like hedge funds are not the scapegoats many made them out to be, buying up just 3% of homes on the market. Even if hedge funds and AirBnB are generally bad actors, the problem she believes, is persistent undersupply. (Jerusalem Demsas | The Atlantic)

Pittsburgh rethinks budget process for climate: Pittsburgh has redesigned the entire city budget to fund climate priorities that previously had little money available. By rethinking the whole budget through a priority-based process, the city was able to make sure it’s spending was supporting stated goals. The program however isn’t meant to kill departments that aren’t focused on climate, but realize how changes can be made over time to make them more in line with city goals. (Claire Elise Thompson | Grist)

Changing thinking on gender mobility: A change is needed on how gender mobility is discussed by rethinking language pointing to ‘vulnerable users’. By putting women automatically into a vulnerable user category even though they make up half the population, there’s a risk of making male transport habits the norm while keeping women on the fringe. Women also need to be in leadership positions such that their voices are part of the conversation on transport decisions. (Isobel Duxfield | Eltis)

What should rent control accomplish?: As housing gets more expensive for renters, governments are looking for ways to protect tenants through regulations like rent control. But how rent control should be used an implemented is a bone of contention between government officials and activists. In Boston, activists are upset about a 10% rent control proposal from the Mayor’s office, saying it doesn’t go far enough to keep people from being displaced. (Jared Brey | Governing)

Quote of the Week

“The privilege of vetoing virtually any housing in rich neighborhoods is so ingrained in American culture that many people believe it is one of their inalienable rights. However, new state laws and the willingness of housing activists to pursue legal remedies have changed the game.”

– Jeremy Levine, Sonja Trauss, Jordan Grimes in the San Francisco Chronicle discussing the ways communities in California reject housing, and the reckoning that might come soon.

This week on the podcast, Michiel Huijsman, the managing director of Soundtrackcity in the Netherlands joins to talk about how to think about the positive aspect of urban soundscapes.