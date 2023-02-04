Jrue Holiday, Bucks Fund Renovated Bathrooms at Sojourner Center

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When it comes to seeking shelter from homelessness and domestic violence, people often — and for good reason — think only of the essentials. Food, clothing and shelter are necessities, but the dignity and comfort of a warm shower can be a powerful source of healing.

Guests at Sojourner Family Peace Center can now able to partake in that healing, with an improved experience. On Friday evening, the center unveiled its newly renovated bathroom facilities, complete with showers from Kohler Co.

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren Holiday, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Kohler Co., provided more than $200,000 for upgrades to the domestic violence center, 619 W. Walnut St., as well as two other shelters in the Milwaukee area.

Bathrooms at Hope House, a homeless shelter at 209 W. Orchard St. and The Women’s Center in Waukesha were also renovated.

“How we speak to our guests, what we give to them, what we provide, how we walk alongside them, is critically important,” said Carmen Pitre, president and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center. “The showers of beautiful places should be graceful. I love the places that I’m in to be graceful, and the people who come to us don’t deserve anything less than that.”

The Holidays, along with representatives of the Bucks Foundation and Kohler, gathered at Sojourner Family Peace Center Friday evening to present the new bathrooms and serve a meal to staff and families at the center.

“We truly believe it takes a village to enact the change we want to see and provide the support needed in that community,” said Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Bucks, at Friday’s event. “This project is that belief in action.”

Lasry also announced that the Bucks Foundation and Holidays provided an additional donation to the three centers, bringing the total donation to nearly $300,000.

In her remarks, Lauren Holiday thanked the staff at the center for the work that they put in daily for the community.

“I’ve heard that cause creates community but contribution creates belonging,” she said. “And so being in Milwaukee and being able to contribute, it makes us feel like we belong. So thank you so much for allowing us to do that.”

The bathroom upgrades are part of a larger commitment to domestic violence support, which was first announced in October 2022.

Jrue Holiday said that when he was traded to the Bucks in 2020, he felt immediately welcomed by the city and its residents.

“When we got here, the city embraced us and made us feel like home,” said the point guard. “So it’s only right that we make it better in any way we can.”

Lauren is a retired professional soccer player, having won a World Cup and Olympic gold medal. The couple has made repeated donations through their foundation to social justice causes.

Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum and Shawn Oldenhoff, president of Kitchen & Bath North America of Kohler Co. were also in attendance.

Sojourner Family Peace Center is the largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin. Similar events are scheduled for Feb 13. at The Women’s Center and Feb. 23 at Hope House to unveil the renovated bathrooms and serve meals to families and staff.

Photos