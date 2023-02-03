World Naked Bike Ride Returns In June

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Barenaked Ladies caused a stir earlier this week in announcing plans to visit Milwaukee this upcoming June. Well, there’s more — of a sort — where that came from.

On June 24, just a few weeks after the Canadian pop rock band’s performance, Milwaukee’s third installment of the World Naked Bike Ride will roll through the city streets.

Technically a 1st Amendment protest, the annual event aims to promote body positivity, cyclist awareness and energy dependence via a clothing-optional, “bare as you dare” community bike ride. It’s part of an international series of rides that date back to 2004.

The first Milwaukee ride took place in September 2021 with more than 200 estimated participants.

As in past years, 2023 participants will follow a 13-to-15-mile, predetermined route. The start and end location, as well as information about post-ride celebrations will be announced at a later date.

The ride is open to everyone, and there is no fee or registration required; however, organizers note that donations are appreciated. The event also needs volunteers.

Participants do not need to ride a bike, but cannot use a gas-powered vehicle.

