The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) will redevelop a 118-year-old duplex on its campus into the Patricia E. Kern Conservatory of Music.

The nine-bedroom residence at 308-312 E. Juneau Ave. will become the first permanent home for the school’s growing music program.

“The Patricia E. Kern Conservatory of Music will be home to MSOE’s music programs, giving students ample space to pursue their musical passion, cultivate their creativity, and rehearse with their peers,” said university presidentin a statement. “We are grateful for the support of our university community in making this dream a reality for our students, particularly our alumni and friends who have made this beautiful new student-focused space possible.”

The 4,400-square-foot facility will house MSOE’s concert band, jazz ensemble, string orchestra, concert choir, pep band and jazz combo.

Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors is leading the design work on the project, which includes a substantial interior rehabilitation of the structure.

The project is to be completed by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

“As one of the nation’s premier technical universities, MSOE draws students from around the world with increasingly diverse interests,” said Seandra Mitchell, vice president of student affairs and campus inclusion. “Along with our expanded athletics programs, campus life and co-curricular offerings, music and performing arts top the list of interests that students want to pursue as part of their collegiate experience.”

MSOE does not offer any musical degree programs, but does offer class credit for participation in many of the groups.

The university acquired the house in 2021 for $600,300 from longtime owners Lynn and Betty Adelman. It was assessed for $503,200 at the time. Prior to the university’s acquisition, the house was long rented to MSOE students.

The future conservatory is located between the 12-story The future conservatory is located between the 12-story Margaret Loock Hall student housing complex , 324 E. Juneau Ave., and the Humprey House, 1200 N. Broadway . The house, also once owned by the Adelmans, was acquired by the university in 1996 and was used for a variety of administrative uses before becoming a home for the university president in 2007.

A request is pending before the Board of Zoning Appeals to enable the reconfiguration and use of the proposed conservatory.

The facility will be named for one of MSOE’s greatest benefactors.

Patricia Kern passed away in 2017 at the age of 88. Her husband Robert died in November at the age of 96. The couple founded Generac Power Systems.

“Pat and Bob Kern were devoted supporters of MSOE and its students,” said Walz. “Pat had a love for singing and music and a passion for paying it forward, so it is fitting that the new dedicated space for music at MSOE be named in her honor.”

The Kern Center, which opened in 2004, is also named for the couple. The Kerns were the lead funders for Viets Field, which opened in 2013.

The house was designed by prolific Milwaukee architect Carl F. Ringer, Sr. The Wisconsin Historical Society says the home was constructed in 1905, while city assessment records gave an earlier date of 1888.

MSOE has worked to reshape its campus in recent years. Last year, it started construction on a softball stadium at 408 E. State St. and expanded locker rooms at the Kern Center. The projects are intended to grow the university’s female athletics program and attract more female students.

The new softball stadium is across N. Milwaukee Street from a series of recently completed projects: Viets Tower and Diercks Hall. A plaza, completed last year, links the two facilities and encourages connectivity with the expanded campus and visitor center at 1025 N. Broadway. The future conservatory is located a block to the north.

