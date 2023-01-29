Rental Assistance Funds Still Available for County Residents

8 places where struggling renters can get help.

Although the deadline to apply for funds from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program is Tuesday, Jan. 31, Milwaukee housing leaders said Friday that money is sill available for struggling residents.

Milwaukeeans can apply for assistance through either Community Advocates or the Social Development Commission , two local agencies that receive federal funding through the state.

Eligible households can receive assistance to help with current or overdue bills, but priority is given to households facing imminent eviction.

There is still help available for those with housing concerns.

Housing leaders say rental assistance funds are still available for Milwaukee County residents was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.