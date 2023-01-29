Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Rental Assistance Funds Still Available for County Residents

8 places where struggling renters can get help.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Jan 29th, 2023 01:43 pm
Emergency rental assistance programs helped prevent evictions through the pandemic. NNS file photo.

Although the deadline to apply for funds from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program is Tuesday, Jan. 31, Milwaukee housing leaders said Friday that money is sill available for struggling residents.

Milwaukeeans can apply for assistance through either Community Advocates or the Social Development Commission, two local agencies that receive federal funding through the state.

Eligible households can receive assistance to help with current or overdue bills, but priority is given to households facing imminent eviction.

There is still help available for those with housing concerns.

