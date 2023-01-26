Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Just when we were beginning to forget that it was still winter, Milwaukee gets some snow – which is perfect, because this weekend there’s a variety of outdoor winter-themed events to check out.

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is putting on its 11th Annual Winter Carnival, featuring outdoor art-making, cross-country skiing, ice skating and more. Travel back in time to the ‘80s for Third Space Brewing Company’s Ice Bear Fest – where folks decked out in ‘80s-themed ski gear will be sipping on the brewery’s fresh Baltic porter. And if a leisurely stroll is more your speed, Boerner Botanical Gardens is offering guided tours and family-friendly activities as part of its Winterfest.

January 27: Ladybird EP Release Show

Milwaukee country-rock-and-rollers Ladybird are celebrating the release of the band’s self-titled sophomore EP with a show at Promises. The release show will feature performances by HOSTS and Boy Howdy. Ladybird recently teased the new EP with a single and music video for “Lounge Car Love Song” – a song that finds two down-on-their-luck strangers meeting on a train. Admission to the show is $10. Learn more about Ladybird and its upcoming release by reading Urban Milwaukee’s recent coverage of the new single.

The Riverwest Co-Op is bringing back an annual tradition with its spaghetti dinner. From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Riverwest Co-Op will be set up at Falcon Bowl serving both vegetarian and meat spaghetti. There will also be a dessert potluck, so be sure to bring your favorite after-dinner sweets to share. Music will be provided by Trio Du Monde, and open bowling at the Falcon Bowl will begin at 6 p.m. at $4 a game. Admission to the dinner is $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Kids ages five and under eat for free.

January 28-29: re:Craft and Relic’s Winter Market

re:Craft and Relic is hosting its winter market at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex. More than 150 vendors will set up shop and sell their wares. Shop a variety of art, decor, beauty products, ceramics, curated collections and more. A lineup of live music includes performances by Jack Tell and Orlando Pena, and a variety of food trucks, such as Tots on the Street and Sweetly Baked, will be on site serving meals. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. For more information, visit re:Craft and Relic’s website.

January 28: 11th Annual Winter Carnival

Spend some time outdoors with the Lynden Sculpture Garden for its 11th Annual Winter Carnival. Guests can participate in outdoor art-making, scavenger hunts, tours and tree-walks and many other winter-themed activities. There will also be ice skating and cross-country skiing, so dress appropriately. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 28: Ice Bear Fest

Third Space Brewing is throwing an ‘80s-themed Apres Ski Party in its beer garden to celebrate the release of the Ice Bear – a winter seasonal Baltic Porter. The celebration will include DJs playing all of the ‘80s hits, a live band performing even more ‘80s hits, shotskis of Ice Bear, an ‘80s-themed ski gear costume contest, hot beverages from Stone Creek Coffee and food from Pina Mexican Eats Food Truck. The party will kick off at 12 p.m. See our earlier coverage for more information.

Fight cabin fever at Boerner Botanical Gardens with Winterfest – an event that will feature guided winter walks and plenty of family-friendly activities. The gardens will have free admission, which includes complimentary hot chocolate. Guided nature walks will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and indoor kids’ activities and crafts will be available for the duration of the event. The Wehr Nature Center will also invite guests along for animal tracking. Winterfest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

January 29: Keg Stand Up

Lakefront Brewery will once again transform into a comedy club for the night for its popular Keg Stand Up event. Enjoy your favorite Lakefront craft brews paired with the brewery’s famous cheese curds while watching some of the Midwest’s best comedians perform. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., allowing guests time to eat dinner before the show. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m.