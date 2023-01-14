Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and although the day is a federal holiday, it would not be complete without personal reflection or action.

Here are six ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

MLK Day 2023 at Milwaukee Public Library

The Milwaukee Public Library is hosting a full day of events, reflections, games, talks and activities designed to highlight community and the roots we share in light of King’s vision. Events take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch Library, located at 310 W. Locust St.

You can find a full schedule of activities here.

Learn about King Jr.’s visits to Wisconsin in this special tour of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum. The tour will be followed by a screening of “King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery to Memphis,” a documentary released in 1970 that chronicles the life and work of King throughout the civil rights movement.

The tour is $10 and begins at 11 a.m. The movie screening is free and open to the public and begins at 1 p.m. Both events will be held at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum, located at 2620 W. Center St.

Beloved Community Day with Ubuntu Research and Evaluation

Celebrate the life and work of King with crafts, music and learning about his definition of “justice” at this gathering organized by Ubuntu Research and Evaluation. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Capitol Drive Lutheran Church, located at 5305 W. Capitol Dr.

MPS students read winning speeches and essays

Student winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speech and Essay Contest will deliver their speeches and read their essays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, located at 929 N. Water St. More information here.

5 Points Neighborhood Association has organized a day of service creating glass jar art to give to older adults, people with disabilities and veterans. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, located at 3879 N. Port Washington Rd.

The Y celebrates MLK Day with a week of dialogue

The Y, also known as the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, is hosting a celebration of King’s birthday featuring messages from state and local politicians and spoken word by Milwaukee-area students. The event takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, located 1721 W. Canal St. More details on the event here.

The event kicks off a week of dialogue organized by the Y on issues of equity in mental health, early childhood education and more.

Here’s where you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.