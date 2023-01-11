James Bond Will Run State Veteran Affairs

Evers appoints the first openly gay cabinet secretary, with one of the more memorable names, in Wisconsin history.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appointed James Bond to serve as secretary of the state Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday, making Bond the first openly gay cabinet secretary in state history.

Bond, who previously worked as deputy secretary, joined the department in 2010 where he has held positions as the administrator of the Divisions of Veterans Benefits and Veteran Services. He’s been deputy secretary since 2019.

Bond will replace Mary Kolar who recently retired.

“James has been a dedicated leader at DVA for over a decade and has served the Department and Wisconsin veterans well as deputy secretary,” Evers said in a statement. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary. I look forward to continuing our work together to serve Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and ensure they receive the benefits, support, and resources they have earned through their service to be successful in their civilian lives.”

Prior to joining the DVA, Bond worked in the state Department of Workforce Development. A disabled veteran, he was on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1988.

“I have built a career in service — service to my country, the state of Wisconsin, and to fellow veterans,” Bond said. “As secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, I will continue in this vein and work with veteran advocates across 72 counties and 11 Tribal Nations to deliver benefits and services veterans have earned, tell their stories, and honor their contributions. Together, we will forge a better future for all Wisconsin veterans and their families.”

James Bond, first openly gay cabinet secretary, appointed to run Veterans Affairs was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.