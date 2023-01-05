Should Milwaukee Traffic Lights Flash Red Overnight?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“Green means go. Red means stop.” They’re two simple phrases this reporter has spent the past couple of weeks working on with his one-year-old daughter.

It’s also a practice multiple city officials would like more drivers to observe. And until that happens, the City of Milwaukee could pursue some drastic changes to how certain intersections work.

Aldermanwould like the Department of Public Works to explore setting the city’s traffic lights to flash red from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He said it would protect law-abiding citizens by effectively turning intersections into four-way stops.

“There is a point where these are not just engineering and technical issues. They’re life and death,” said Bauman to the Public Works Committee on Wednesday morning.

A Concordia neighborhood resident, Bauman said he already approaches green lights with caution at N. 27th St. and W. Wells St. and other intersections where he’s observed drivers running red lights.

He praised DPW major project managers David Tapia for initially suggesting the flashing-red idea. But Urban Milwaukee notes suggest Bauman is likely the one who first publicly floated the idea back in 2021.

“A green light is an invitation to play Russian roulette,” said the alderman in November 2021 as he suggested the option. “I almost pray for a red light now.” (Bauman, in a message after this article was first published, says Tapia gave him the idea in a private meeting).

Flash forward to 2023, and Bauman has found support from Aldermanand new City Engineer,

“That’s certainly something we can take a look at,” said Muhs. “I want to note, alderman, that I too don’t just start going when it turns green.”

Muhs said with many of the city’s major streets designated connecting highways by the state, the city would need Wisconsin Department of Transportation support to implement the policy at many key intersections. He said it would be helpful if a peer city was doing something similar and could be cited as an example. “It isn’t necessarily that they’re opposed to these concepts. It is that they don’t have familiarity and comfort with them.” Muhs praised Tapia for bringing the state many ideas and examples related to various traffic-calming strategies the city is working to introduce.