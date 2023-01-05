Crowley Makes New Appointments to Museum Board, Baseball District
Kristen Hardy and Danielle Bergner will serve on the museum board and baseball district.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley made two new appointments in December to boards that have long been meeting grounds for Milwaukee’s power brokers: the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District.
Both appointments are being made to fill positions previously held by Michael Best & Friedrich managing partner Alec Fraser.
Hardy to Museum Board
Kristen D. Hardy, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary at Northwestern Mutual, has been appointed to a three-year term on the board. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.
Hardy serves as the board chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin, as acting president of the Bronzeville Center for the Arts and on the board of the Milwaukee Bar Association.
In addition to Northwestern Mutual, her resume includes stints at Rockwell Automation (2014-2019) and Briggs & Stratton (2019-2021). At the latter she was the Global Compliance & Integrity Manager, working on anti-bribery and corruption, international trade and the development of a global compliance program.
Crowley has made five appointments to the museum board since taking office in 2020. In addition to Fraser, Crowley has appointed Thad Nation, Mike Tate, Jason W. Allen and Patricia Hoben to the board.
Bergner to the Stadium District
Danielle Bergner, an attorney and partner at Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, has been appointed to an indefinite term on the baseball district.
Bergner’s law practice has focused on commercial real estate, and she has been involved in some of the biggest real estate deals of the last decade in Milwaukee. She represented the Wisconsin Center District on the Milwaukee Bucks arena deal. Bergner has also worked on deals in the complicated area of the law involving tax credits and government financing of private real estate projects.
A resident of Wauwatosa, Bergner is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School. She previously worked in the Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office as an assistant city attorney (2009-2011) and deputy city attorney (2014-2015). While in the city attorney’s office she worked infrastructure deals related to baseball district real estate.
This is Crowley’s first appointment to the baseball district. It comes at a time when the district is believed to be considering new revenue streams and development options following the expiration of the five-county sales tax.
