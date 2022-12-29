Secret Concert Series Quickly Growing in Milwaukee
Sofar Sounds, known for hidden venues and mystery lineups, doubles shows in 2022.
Secret venues and secret performing acts are the trade of Sofar Sounds, a global entertainment company that has, as of late, been expanding its footprint in Milwaukee.
The secrecy of a Sofar Sounds show is exciting and certainly a hook, but the bread and butter of these shows is their intimate nature. Sam Brunelli, a musician and the point person for Sofar in Milwaukee, explained these shows are a chance for artists and attendees alike to take a beat and focus on the music.
As an artist himself, Brunelli has played a Sofar show in the past (in Cleveland), and described it, “You play a four-song, intimate set in front of 65 people that were silent and listening, and actually truly cared about live music.”
Every show has three acts, usually playing music from a different genre. Brunelli said he always anchors a show with a nationally performing artist and often includes at least one local act. Sebastian Mei, director of Sofar’s commercial partnerships, explained that many of these musicians — even the nationally touring acts — are early in their music careers. But this creates opportunities to see acts before they become world famous. Mei said past Sofar acts have included artists like Billie Eilish and Leon Bridges.
Before things ramped up, before COVID-19, Sofar was running largely on word of mouth, Brunelli said, coasting on the vapors of excitement in the local music scene. Now, there’s some real juice behind it, and this investment in additional shows and marketing is a testament to the general growth in that scene at all levels, he said.
The veil of secrecy isn’t just a gimmick. That combined with the show’s format encouraging a quieter, more attentive audience means, according to Brunelli, that the people there “truly love live music.”
Tickets are $18 and, Brunelli said, “It’s a great way to support live music and to support local and smaller touring artists.”
