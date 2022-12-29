Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An aging Milwaukee senior-living community located just east of N. 76th St. would be rehabilitated under a proposal from its new owners. It would also lose much of its senior-only housing.

A large portion of the 322-unit Trinity Village, 7500 W. Dean Rd., would become open to residents of all ages as a result of converting vacant apartments into market-rate housing.

The Common Council unanimously approved a zoning change on Dec. 13 to allow 226 assisted and senior-living apartments to be rehabilitated as all-ages apartments. Ninety-six units, virtually all of which are occupied today, would continue to be restricted to residents ages 55 and older and an 87-bed skilled nursing facility would continue to operate.

The complex, one large building with several wings, was initially known as Friendship Village when it was developed in 1973 by a group of religious nonprofit groups. It was expanded several times and ultimately came to be owned by a predecessor of Advocate Aurora Health Care until being sold in 2004. It was then rebranded Trinity Village and, under the latest plan, would be rebranded Sycamore Place. It was purchased by Florida-based AB Asset Management in 2021 for $25.1 million.

“It is 60% vacant. The building is almost empty,” said project owner’s representative and lobbyist Michael D’Amato when the City Plan Commission reviewed a zoning change to allow the all-ages apartment portion on Nov. 7.

At the end of October, the operator of the assisted living portion elected to shutter its operation said the project consultant.

Under the latest plan, the west wing of the building would continue to be a skilled nursing facility operated by an outside group. The middle of the building would become the new market-rate portion and gain a new entryway. The eastern, senior-housing section would have its entrance rehabilitated. A wall with keyed access would prevent all-ages residents from going into either of the outer wings.

AB said it wants to be a net positive for the city. “We are looking at multiple opportunities in town,” said AB principalwhen the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee reviewed the proposal on Dec. 6. “We didn’t come here just for this specific property.”

The proposal was reviewed twice by the Granville Advisory Committee, once by the plan commission and finally by the zoning committee.

“Each time the applicant has continued to make revisions to the proposal based on the feedback they received,” said Department of City Development planning manager Sam Leichtling at the zoning committee hearing. DCD recommended approval.

The city created a special zoning district in 1969 to enable the complex’s development. It has now amended the district, which covers only the 13.2-acre property, six times.

The exterior of the building and surrounding campus would be upgraded under AB’s plans.

“This is a very amenity-rich campus with some very mature landscaping,” said project designer Eric Mayne of architecture firm RINKA to the plan commission. “The intent of our client would be to enhance and improve the amenities that already exist on the campus as well as making them very age appropriate to the portion of the campus that they connect to.”

A large open area at the north edge would gain a children’s playground, community garden, grills and patio space. Existing spaces, like a gazebo, would be rehabilitated.

“I think the Northwest Side is having a moment. There are a lot of people that want to live on the Northwest Side,” said D’Amato.

The owner’s rep, in November, said there were already 10 construction workers on site daily upgrading the facility. He said AB was waiting on city approval to ramp up work for the remainder of the facility.

“The current ownership group walked into a project that was beset by decades frankly of deferred maintenance issues,” said Godrey & Kahn attorney Marvin Bynum in November. “They’re working to correct those issues, but it takes time and takes a lot of money.”

“They’re trying and we can see that,” said resident Beverly Wilson at the December zoning committee meeting.

“We just want to make sure the residents are treated fairly during the transition,” said Wilson. She said she didn’t want to see inter-generational housing created and favored the separation. Others previously said they would like to see a mix.

“That’s a quandary. We are not quite sure what to do,” said D’Amato. “We would love to have intergenerational programming across the building.” He said seniors would be welcome to live in the all-ages portion.

“Our lives have been disrupted,” said Angeline Bradford in November. “Please hold them accountable.” But in December she said that communication has improved.

Wilson and Bradford said they want to be a part of the decision making process. “Now they are bringing us in. We are not sure if that’s because they want us to help with the approval. But we just want to say we want that to continue,” said Wilson on Dec. 6.

Property manager Michelle Winter said two liaisons are being hired that would live on-site and interface with the seniors. “We will pursue all of their concerns and amenities they would like to see. We are hoping we have a bunch of input from our residents so we can definitely move forward and make this a much nicer, much better place to live for everyone,” said Winter. “We are looking to make this a much nicer place than we started out at.”

“I like that communication has started but it looks like you have a little bit more work to do,” said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. “It sounds like a good thing is going, but let’s see it to the finish line.”

Until 2016, the development was one the largest tax-exempt residential properties in the city. But it has been subjected to property taxes since a for-profit buyer acquired it. It is currently assessed for $8.22 million.

The property is located in what Milwaukee’s neighborhood map classifies as the Whispering Hills neighborhood. It is located just south of W. Brown Deer Rd. and the former Northridge Mall.

