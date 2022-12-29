Candela’s To Become Maple Trees Bar

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Candela’s Banquet & Conference Facility, a southside event venue, will become Maple Trees Bar & Grill under new ownership.

The new bar, restaurant and event space will be operated by Talesha Campbell, who recently purchased the building that houses both Candela’s and a three-bedroom upstairs apartment for $355,000.

The building, 2537 W. National Ave. , was originally listed for sale in early September for $380,000 via Compass RE WI-Northshore.

Maple Trees Bar & Grill would operate as a tavern and banquet hall, according to a license application. The business also noted plans to offer food for dine-in and delivery.

In addition to food and drink services, the business anticipates hosting a wide range of entertainers including instrumental musicians, bands, magic shows, poetry readings and karaoke. Patron contests, dancing, jukebox, two pool tables and four amusement machines are also planned.

According to the license application, Campbell expects to generate 50% of revenue from food and 40% from alcohol sales, with the remaining 10% provided by entertainment.

Campbell also noted that the future management team for Maple Trees has 30 years of combined experience in the industry.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Commercial alterations to the 6,699-square-foot building are expected to begin in March, according to the license application, which lists plans for interior cosmetic upgrades and updated restrooms.

Prior to the sale, Candela’s operated for more than a decade under the ownership of Martin Jimenez Segura and Claudia Jimenez. A license for the establishment was last renewed in May 2022.

During its tenure near the corner of 26th and National Avenue, the business operated as a bar, live music venue and banquet hall for up to 150 guests, according to its Facebook page. Candela’s offered in-house catering throughout its early years, but later allowed guests to carry in their own food or hire outside catering services.

A representative of Candela’s confirmed the sale of the business, but did not provide any additional details.

The building itself was originally constructed as a corner tavern in 1892. Elements of the original Queen Anne architectural style remain intact today, including a corner turret, street-facing gable and a gabled oriel window to the west. Large, arched windows have replaced the original, wood-clad storefront. The structure is now clad in a material designed to appear as stone.

Campbell did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Once open, Maple Trees Bar & Grill is expected to operate Monday through Thursday from noon until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon until 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon until midnight.

The license application indicates that patrons must be 23 years of age or older to enter.

The license requires Common Council approval.