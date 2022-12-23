City of Milwaukee’s Credit Rating Cut Again
Downgrades will cost millions over time. Long-term fiscal plan needed.
The City of Milwaukee’s financial woes are drawing notice from the major credit ratings and, as a result, the city is likely to spend more on its regularly-issued debt.
Two of the three major credit rating agencies cut Milwaukee’s bond rating in November. The third agency already cut the city’s rating in September.
The city is staring down a fiscal cliff induced by a decline in state shared revenue, state limits on new revenue sources and a looming need to spend more than $100 million annually to fully fund its pension system. While Mayor Cavalier Johnson attempts to negotiate a deal with the Wisconsin State Legislature, the city is attempting to avoid the cliff for two more years by exhausting its remaining American Rescue Plan Act grant.
The rating agencies want to see a long-term plan.
“The negative outlook partially reflects Fitch’s concern that the city has not yet presented a plan to fund the higher pension contribution costs in the long run, although the increase in the pension reserve fund provides temporary breathing room,” said Fitch in April and November ratings. But by November, Fitch cut the city’s rating two notches, from AA- to A.
The cut drops the city from “high grade” to “upper medium grade” and only four notches above junk. The rating agency, in assigning grades to different factors, is the most concerned about the city’s inability to raise revenue. It last cut Milwaukee’s rating in 2019 and maintains the highest grade of the three agencies.
S&P Global also cut the city’s rating in November, moving it down one notch from A to A-. It also cut the rating on sewage revenue bonds to BBB+ from A-, but assigned a stable outlook.
S&P previously cut the city to AA- in 2019 and A in 2020. The next cut would move it to “lower medium grade.”
Moody’s, which operates on a different scale, is holding the city at A3, the equivalent of S&P and Fitch’s A-. It has downgraded the city’s credit rating four times in the past decade. In 2012, Moody’s gave the city an AA2 rating, before cutting it to AA3 in 2014, A1 in 2018, A2 in 2020 and A3 in September.
During a September budget briefing, city capital finance manager Joshua Benson estimated that each time the city gets moved down a notch, its borrowing costs grow by five basis points (0.05%). Moving levels (such as from AA to A) costs an additional 15 to 30 basis points. Assuming all of the city’s $1.2 billion in outstanding debt had to be reissued under a notch lower score on a 10-year term would mean borrowing costs would grow by a minimum of $3 million.
It will have approximately $80 million in federal funds that in 2024 to blunt the impact, but then faces a $150 million structural deficit in 2025. It also has approximately $80 million in a pension reserve fund.
The city’s pension system is 83.4% funded, an amount that exceeds many other public funds says a recent Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) report. But it needs to be 100% funded based on a series of regulations that govern its operation.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
City Hall
-
More Funding Needed To Defend Against Police-Related LawsuitDec 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Dodd Takes Job At Charter School, Six Running To Replace HerDec 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Milwaukee Believes Census Didn’t Count 15,800 ResidentsDec 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene