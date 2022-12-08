Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From an immersive holiday classic to a Stout beer festival, there are plenty of ways to unwind from holiday shopping this weekend. The Immersive Nutcracker, a 360-degree, three-dimensional experience, is coming to the Wisconsin Center for the entire month of December. If dark, malty beers are your drink of choice, MobCraft Beer is putting on a Stout Fest. And if you still have some shopping to do, the Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market and Saint Kate’s Holiday Marketplace are sure to be filled with gift ideas for friends and family.

December 8-31: The Immersive Nutcracker

From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Milwaukee and other cities around the world comes The Immersive Nutcracker, an event that allows families to experience a holiday classic in a whole new way. The Immersive Nutcracker features animated characters paired with footage of professional ballet dancers set to the music of Peter Llyich Tchaikovsky. And, much like the Van Gogh experience, what makes this rendition of The Nutcracker special is the 360-degree, three-dimensional presentation – where even the floor and ceiling become a part of the presentation. The event is about 30 minutes long, and will take place at the Wisconsin Center. Tickets can be purchased online.

Every year, the businesses along the north end of Kinnickinnic Avenue celebrate the holidays with a community event. Christmas On KK will feature a variety of events, including a raffle, a tree-lighting ceremony, caroling, pictures with Santa and a Krampus Crawl. The event will also feature various holiday-themed pop-ups. Christmas on KK will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An event website has more information.

December 9-11: Deer District Holiday Milwaukee Makers Market

For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Makers Market is hosting a three-day event collaboration with the Deer District. Shop from 20 different makers at the Deer District’s beer garden, where guests can find anything from jewelry to artwork. The market will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the market is free. Heirloom MKE: Food Truck will be on site with food options.

December 10: Amorphic Beer’s First Anniversary

It’s been one year since Riverwest’s science-themed brewery opened, so it’s time to celebrate with beer releases, food and live music! Amorphic Beer will be pouring its Major Particles – a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout re-aged on top of a toasted coconut, as well as several new IPAs and a special dry-hopped saison. Pedro’s South American Food will be on site from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and live music will start at 4:30 p.m. Bands include Pay the Devil, Wave Chapelle, Soulfoot Mombits and Cozy Danger. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about Amorphic Beer by reading Urban Milwaukee’s coverage.

December 10: Brat Sounds Final Show

Milwaukee’s Brat Sounds, an indie-punk staple in the city’s music scene for eight years now, is saying farewell following the release of its latest and final album Nothing. The band will perform one last show on Dec. 10 with Slug Rejector and Mark Adams Son of Bill. The show will take place at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, and will begin at 8 p.m. Familiarize yourself with Brat Sounds’ latest release on Bandcamp.

There’s no better beer to help warm you up on a cold evening than a stout, and MobCraft Beer will have plenty of them this weekend. MobCraft, 505 S. 5th St., will be hosting Stout Fest – an event that will see the brewery’s tap lines filled with an abundance of Stouts and malty brews. The brewery will also be pouring its 2022 Padishah – a barrel-aged Imperial Stout. Guests can play Hammerschlagen on the patio, and trivia will take place throughout the day. Be sure to break out your ugliest sweater for the Ugly Sweater Contest at 4:30 p.m. Stout Fest will run from 12 p.m. until close.

December 10-11: Saint Kate’s Holiday Marketplace

Great cocktails, beautiful art exhibits and handmade goods await all who attend the Saint Kate’s Holiday Marketplace. This two-day event will feature over 125 Milwaukee artists and makers set up throughout the hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. The market will feature ceramics, drawings, clothing, beauty products and more, making it a great stop for finding some unique holiday gifts for loved ones. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.