New Event Venue Planned For Theater Groups

Nearly three years after the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater community is still reeling from the impact of months of empty venues and canceled productions. But even before that, local companies often struggled to find a permanent home.

A new event venue planned for the Riverwest neighborhood aims to solve that problem by offering an affordable space for theater and arts groups to gather — something that owner Amanda Hull said is notably scarce in the city.

“There is a big lack of space in Milwaukee because of the lack of support for the local theater community — financially from the government and you know, the community itself, as far as how people value it,” Hull said. “So these spaces are really valuable to theater companies who are without a permanent home.”

The Brick House, at 504 E. Center St., would welcome local theater and arts groups to hold auditions, workshops, classes, rehearsals, gallery shows and cabaret-style or staged reading performances.

“We’re not building sets and we’re not putting in a theater, but if a theatrical performance can take place in a cabaret-style…that is our aim,” Hull explained.

The space would also be available to rent for private, non-theater events such as weddings, retirement parties or bachelor/bachelorette parties. A liquor license for the business is pending before the Common Council.

A long-time member of the Milwaukee theater scene, Hull studied acting and musical theater performance at UW-Milwaukee and then worked as a professional actor, costume designer, theater instructor and theater director. She also ran Milwaukee Entertainment Group, a theater company at the Brumder Mansion.

Hull would operate the new business with her co-owner and husband of 14 years,

A musician, Heinrich received a degree from UW-Milwaukee in finger-style guitar performance. He often performs at businesses throughout Milwaukee and is lead guitarist in local band, A Western Edge.

“This is going to be something that’s definitely a huge passion of hers,” Heinrich said. “And I’m happy to be by her side to help out with it.”

The Brick House is planned for the first floor of the former Tangled Salon. The 2,200-square-foot building has wood floors and exposed Cream City brick walls. Aside from the addition of some furniture, Hull said she plans to keep the space relatively open, for optimum versatility. The building’s upper level contains a residential apartment, which Hull said she plans to lease.

Curtains up is still a ways off for the business, but the space will likely be up and running by late spring, 2023, Hull said.