Perez Gives New Committee Assignments
Newly-elected alders get their first assignments. But others still doing double duty.
The sustained turnover on the Milwaukee Common Council has Council President Jose G. Perez again changing up committee assignments.
Two new members, Jonathan Brostoff and Mark Chambers, Jr., have their first assignments, and Nikiya Dodd is officially no more following her resignation Friday. Dodd, however, effectively quit two months ago when she stopped appearing at committee meetings without public explanation.
Instead of functioning in an executive-style role, Perez finds himself serving on the Licenses Committee alongside chair Milele A. Coggs, vice chair Mark Borkowski and newcomers Brostoff and Chambers. The council president will also serve on the Judiciary and Legislation Committee. The two committees regularly host the longest meetings, with Licenses often a role given to the newest members.
The committee level is where most of the council’s work and debates take place. The committees host formal public hearings and directly interface with city department representatives. The full council receives reports from committees and regularly adopts the recommendations in their entirety.
The council president, elected by their peers, can unilaterally make the assignments and designate the powerful chair positions. Perez was unanimously elected president in April following the resignation of newly-elected Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Special elections are expected to be called this week to fill the three open seats. A primary would be held Feb. 21 and a general election April 4 alongside the already scheduled spring election. Council seats are non-partisan with the top two vote-getters in the primary advancing to the general election.
Community & Economic Development Committee
- Russell W. Stamper, II (chair)
- JoCasta Zamarripa (vice chair)
- Khalif Rainey
- Marina Dimitrijevic
- Brostoff
Finance & Personnel Committee
- Dimitrijevic (chair)
- Scott Spiker (vice chair)
- Coggs
- Michael Murphy
- Chambers
Judiciary & Legislation Committee
- Borkowski (chair)
- Robert Bauman (vice chair)
- Murphy
- Perez
- Chambers
Licenses Committee
- Coggs (chair)
- Borkowski (vice chair)
- Perez
- Brostoff
- Chambers
Public Safety & Health Committee
- Zamarripa (chair)
- Borkowski (vice chair)
- Spiker
- Coggs
- Rainey
Public Works Committee
- Bauman (chair)
- Stamper (vice chair)
- Rainey
- Zamarripa
- Brostoff
Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee
- Murphy (chair)
- Bauman (vice chair)
- Stamper
- Spiker
- Dimitrijevic
Steering & Rules Committee
- Perez (chair)
- Dimitrijevic (vice chair)
- Stamper
- Bauman
- Murphy
- Coggs
- Borkowski
- Zamarripa
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 31, 2019 - JoCasta Zamarripa received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 31, 2019 - Marina Dimitrijevic received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 13, 2018 - Jose G. Perez received $50 from Mark Borkowski
- February 20, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $250 from Robert Bauman
- January 13, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- January 4, 2016 - Russell W. Stamper, II received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $10 from Cavalier Johnson
- May 5, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from JoCasta Zamarripa
City Hall
-
City Will Pay $237,480 For New Settlements, LawsuitsNov 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Council Renames 5th Street After William FinlaysonNov 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd ResignsNov 22nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene