COVID-19 Disease Burden Remains Stable
County medical advisor says vaccines holding up well against new variants, but those over 65 should get latest booster shot.
COVID-19 remains relatively stable in Milwaukee County and across the country, even as new variants emerge and become the dominant drivers of the disease.
In Milwaukee County, the number of new cases per week and the percentage of tests that come back positive for the disease have been trending down recently. as Urban Milwaukee reported last week, though these may not be the clearest indicators of the disease burden. For instance, wastewater data has been showing higher concentrations of the virus, though that, too, is not a the best measure of disease burden.
Nationally, the disease remains stable, which Weston said is a “promising sign” the emerging variants will not cause a significant increase in the disease burden.
Weston noted that despite the recent stability of the disease, the population 65 years old and older continue to see a high rate of hospitalization. One, he said, that is actually increasing. He said this underscores how critical it is that those 65 and older get vaccinated and boosted.
“And yet nationally, only 30% of this population over 65 has received the new bivalent booster,” he said. “Now in Milwaukee County, we’re doing a bit better than the national average with 35% of our 65-plus population having received a new booster. But that’s still not nearly high enough.”
The bivalent booster was specifically designed to produce immunity against both the original COVID-19 variant and the newer, highly-contagious Omicron variant. This vaccine, in particular, Weston said, has been performing well “not just against getting infected but against what’s most important, which is severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: COVID-19 Disease Burden Remains Stable - Graham Kilmer - Nov 25th, 2022
- MKE County: Wastewater Data Shows COVID-19 Uptick - Graham Kilmer - Nov 18th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Nov 11th, 2022
- DHS Launches Free Telehealth Service for COVID-19 Treatment - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Nov 2nd, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Oct 28th, 2022
- New COVID-19 Boosters Available for Children - Graham Kilmer - Oct 25th, 2022
- MKE County: Rising New COVID-19 Variants A Concern - Graham Kilmer - Oct 22nd, 2022
- MKE County: COVID-19 Increasing In Milwaukee - Graham Kilmer - Oct 14th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Oct 14th, 2022
- Widespread Immunity Key To Fighting Next COVID-19 Variant - Graham Kilmer - Oct 13th, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
Mitchell Airport Adds New Parking FeatureNov 24th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Plans Expanded Opioid Epidemic ResponseNov 23rd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisor Pushes Health Clinic for Transit WorkersNov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer