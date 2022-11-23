40% Off Urban Milwaukee Deal Includes Gift Memberships

Give the gift of independent, local journalism - Urban Milwaukee membership - for 40% off.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Need that perfect gift for a special someone? We can’t think of anything better than the gift of an annual membership to Urban Milwaukee.

And this week it’s on sale for 40% off, just $59.

Your friend will get access to an ad-free, faster Urban Milwaukee website, our members-only email service, invites to members-only events, access to claim members-only perks (free tickets to events) and 10% off at Urban Milwaukee: The Store.

Together you two will be supporting the future of independent journalism.

The gift membership will expire after one year from the day your friend activates their membership.

Once purchased, you will be emailed a certificate that will come with a unique code. We also offer a certificate as a printout, if you want to put something special under the tree.