What Will Happen to Evers’ Appointees?
After four years, a long list of his appointees to head departments, serve on state boards still haven't been approved by GOP Senate.
At a campaign stop in Reedsburg in October, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) warned that if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers were reelected, it would be hard for him and Senate Republicans to stop the “liberal takeover” of Wisconsin’s agencies and boards.
Through Evers’ first term, two Senate majority leaders, LeMahieu and now-U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, worked to prevent the governor from installing his own appointees as secretaries of state agencies and members of the many boards and commissions that control various pieces of state government.
In January, LeMahieu said the Senate would not be holding any more confirmation votes for the remainder of Evers’ first term because his nominees were too partisan.
“If you go into some of the different appointments, some seem to be highly partisan and maybe not good appointments to these boards,” LeMahieu told Wispolitics.com in January. “We definitely aren’t going to confirm some of these appointments.”
For years, the Senate refused to hold confirmation votes on nominees for state agencies, forcing them to serve only as secretary-designees. State law allows nominated secretaries to do the jobs they’ve been nominated for before they’re confirmed, but the distinction meant that the Senate retained the ability to essentially fire Evers’ nominees whenever they wanted.
Brad Pfaff, now serving in the Senate himself, was the Secretary-designee of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for 10 months when a skirmish with the Senate over funding for a program meant to provide better mental health support to farmers led to a party line vote in which the Republicans voted not to confirm him and removed him from office in 2019.
A year later, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Wisconsin and the state’s Department of Health Services took a front row seat in state politics, the fact that Evers’ chosen leader for the agency had not been confirmed by the Senate hung over the head of then-Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. Palm left the position without ever being confirmed to take a job in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Now, with Evers about to start his second term in office, his nominees for secretary of the Departments of Administration; Health Services; Financial Institutions; Safety and Professional Services; Transportation and Workforce Development have still not been confirmed by the Senate.
Beyond state agencies, Senate Republicans have also refused to hold confirmation votes on Evers’ nominees to a number of state boards and commissions. These boards and commissions, while often under the radar, ultimately make and guide a lot of the policy decisions in state government. Throughout Evers’ first term, as previous board members’ terms have expired, Evers would have been able to install his own nominees and gain a Democratic majority.
Instead, appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have been allowed to remain in their positions, keeping Republicans in control of these bodies.
None of these holdovers have been more prominent than Frederick Prehn, a Walker appointee to the Natural Resources Board who has refused to step down even though his term expired in May of 2021 and Evers nominated Ashland educator Sandra Dee Naas to take his spot.
The state Department of Justice under Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit attempting to have Prehn booted from the seat or give Evers the power to fire him, but a conservative majority on the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Prehn. In her majority opinion, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote that just because a board member’s term has expired doesn’t mean the seat is open.
“The expiration of a defined term for an appointed office does not create a vacancy,” Ziegler wrote. “Without a vacancy, the Governor cannot make a provisional appointment and Prehn cannot be replaced with an individual whom the senate has not confirmed.”
The decision effectively meant that with the state’s legislative districts heavily gerrymandered in favor of Republicans, a Democratic governor has no power to install his own nominees to the state’s boards and commissions so long as the Senate refuses to hold confirmation votes. After the court refused to remove Prehn, Evers said it was undercutting democratic governance and the choice of Wisconsin voters to put him in charge of the government.
“Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even — and most especially — when you lose,” he said. “Since becoming governor, I’ve worked to appoint experienced, hardworking Wisconsinites from every corner of our state to serve in important roles in our government — just like every governor has before me, and every governor will after me. These Wisconsinites are exceptionally qualified, should be considered on their merit, and should have the opportunity to serve the people of our state, regardless of whether or not they were appointed by a Democrat or share the same ideas as Republicans in the Legislature. They should’ve been confirmed a long time ago now.”
Since winning reelection, Evers has said he’s willing to work with the Senate to get his nominees confirmed and the government working at its full capacity.
“My message is this: Sen. LeMahieu, tell me what I can do to get you to move on these issues,” Evers said at a press conference the day after his reelection. “He needs to tell me. If it’s gonna be impossible, it’s gonna be impossible. But the idea that we’re going to shut down the Board of Regents and the DNR for another four years hoping that they’re going to win another election…so, tell me. Tell me what we need to do, and we’ll take a look at that.”
Status of Evers’ appointees up in the air as he enters second term was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
One thought on “What Will Happen to Evers’ Appointees?”
The laws governing all these appointed positions should be changed or clarified to state:
1. When the appointee’s term ends, their seat is now vacant and will remain vacant until a new appointee is chosen by the governor and confirmed by the Senate; and
2. If the Senate fails to hold a vote on a governor’s appointee within 30 days, the appointee is automatically approved.
The legislature is considered full-time, and it’s members are paid full-time salaries and benefits. Surely they can find the time to hold a hearing within a month for an appointee. If they want to vote NO on everyone, then force them to at least do the job they signed up for and hold the hearing. In the meantime all the boards and commissions can operate shorthanded or not operate at all. The Senate can they explain to the public why they can’t do their jobs and work with a democratically-elected governor.